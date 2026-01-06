Sofema Online Cements Status as E-Learning Powerhouse, Surpasses 525 Course Milestone

Sofema Online Cements Status as E-Learning Powerhouse

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online Reports Expansion to 525+ Courses and Announces New LMS Launch Date Sofema Online (SOL) , a provider of EASA, FAA, UAE-GCAA, UK CAA, Saudi GACA, and UK-OTAR online regulatory and vocational training, reported this week that its training portfolio has expanded to more than 525 courses, packages, and diplomas.The company said the platform was launched in 2015 to support access to online aviation training and has since expanded its catalog in response to evolving regulatory and operational requirements.According to Sofema Online, the growth of its portfolio over the past nine years has led to a comprehensive update of its course catalog to reflect the current scope of its offerings.Portfolio UpdateSofema Online said its catalog now covers a wide range of subject areas supporting aviation professionals at different organizational levels. The company added that the updated structure is intended to support easier identification of individual courses, packages, and diploma pathways.“Reaching the milestone of 525 courses is not just a number; it is a testament to the work of our development team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Online. “We have grown because we listen to the market. As we announce this news, we are updating our systems to present the full scope of our learning portfolio .”New Learning Management SystemSofema Online also announced plans to launch a new Learning Management System (LMS). The company said the system was developed internally and is intended to support expanded content volumes and training activity.According to the company, the new LMS includes updates in navigation, interface design, mobile responsiveness, platform performance, and learning management functions, including progress tracking, examinations, and certificate handling.Launch DateSofema Online said the new LMS is scheduled to launch on:Monday, March 2, 2026

