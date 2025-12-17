Blog: Putting 340B Program Growth in Context

An AHA blog examines new data released by the Health Resources and Services Administration on the growth of the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

“When appropriately contextualized, this data is evidence that the 340B program is one of the most consequential policy solutions to address high and rising drug prices, as well as ensure that drug companies contribute to the health care safety net in communities across this country,” the blog notes.

The blog discusses how the 340B program has expanded over the years due to policy, market and technological forces — but “of these forces, nothing is more consequential to growth in the 340B program than the high prices drug companies charge for both new and older drugs.”

The blog also urges policymakers to “protect and preserve the 340B program so it can continue to allow eligible providers to stretch their scarce resources, reach more patients and provide more comprehensive services.”