Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. Neurotechnology Wins UIDAI Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025

Neurotechnology takes the first place in the UIDAI’s Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge, achieving the highest performance results for fingerprint matching.

This recognition reflects our commitment to providing industry-leading biometric solutions. We are grateful for this acknowledgement and look forward to new evaluations and challenges.” — Evaldas Borcovas, Head of Biometrics Research at Neurotechnology

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced that its biometric fingerprint algorithm has been awarded by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as the winner of the Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025 This challenge invited global technology providers and research institutions to submit 1:1 fingerprint matching solutions to determine the best-performing technology. The challenge was specifically modeled to replicate the real-world scenario of ID renewal for children using long-term datasets, measuring how well fingerprint verification systems maintain their accuracy as children grow.“We are proud to be ranked first by the UIDAI for our fingerprint verification algorithm,” said Evaldas Borcovas, Head of Biometrics Research at Neurotechnology. “This recognition reflects our commitment to providing industry-leading biometric solutions. We are grateful for this acknowledgement and look forward to new evaluations and challenges,” Borcovas added.Neurotechnology, in consortium with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is one of three biometric providers for India's Aadhaar ID Program. Neurotechnology’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) currently handles more than 1,8 billion identities using fingerprints, face and iris biometric modalities. It is designed to handle the national-scale identity management projects, including processing, searching and matching massive volumes of biometric data.UIDAI Challenge OverviewThe UIDAI launched the Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025 for the fingerprint modality to identify a high-performing 1:1 fingerprint matching solution. Amassing 2,106 applications globally, the competition prioritized the stability of biometric systems over time – an essential factor for the reliability of large-scale digital identity programs like Aadhaar.A notable feature of the evaluation was the use of a unique, long-term dataset of children aged 5 to 10 years, featuring a significant 5–10-year gap between samples. This dataset was specifically employed to measure age-invariance and determine how well verification systems hold up as children grow.This recognition affirms Neurotechnology’s commitment to advancing the development of reliable and secure biometric solutions dedicated to large-scale national identity projects and more.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.