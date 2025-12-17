London Tech Week 2026 Opens Registration Announcing First Global Speakers As We Enter 'Europe’s Decisive Decade'

Carolyn Dawson, OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group

Europe has entered a Decisive Decade for technology innovation, and London Tech Week 2026 will bring together the most influential figures shaping that future.” — Carolyn Dawson OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration for London Tech Week 2026 is now open, marking the launch of Europe’s most influential technology gathering, taking place 8 - 10 June 2026 at Olympia London. The campus will host tech’s most influential figures, including leading founders, enterprise leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world, at a pivotal moment for Europe’s technological future.Against a backdrop of rapid advances in AI, quantum, deep tech and frontier innovation, the next ten years will shape Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and ability to lead on the global stage. London Tech Week will provide one of the central forums for insight, debate and collaboration on the critical issues facing the continent’s tech ecosystem.The 2025 edition welcomed more than 30,000 attendees from 128 countries, including 12,500 enterprise leaders, 5,500 startup attendees and over 1,000 investors. With attendees from enterprise CIOs and unicorn founders, to global investors and policymakers, London Tech Week has built a reputation as a globally significant platform.𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝London Tech Week also today unveiled its first confirmed speakers for 2026, highlighting preeminent European and global voices in AI, robotics, quantum computing, biotech, and frontier science. Learn from most influential figures about what’s capturing their attention and where they are placing their bets, including:𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐳𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐬𝐢𝐤𝐚, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐥, Founder & CEO, 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐯𝐞𝐉𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐙𝐮 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠, Managing Director & Head of Europe, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐢, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐞, CEO, Ō𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥, Founder & CEO, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐣𝐚𝐲𝐢, Co-Founder, 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝, Co-Founder & CEO, 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐢, 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, Director, 𝐔𝐂𝐋 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐙𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐯, Founder & CEO, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞Furthermore, London Tech Week 2026 Headline Partners are 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 and 𝐀𝐖𝐒 reflecting deep industry support for the event. They will also shape a week dedicated to showcasing the technologies, ideas and leaders redefining the future of business."Europe has entered a Decisive Decade for technology innovation, and London Tech Week 2026 will bring together the most influential figures shaping that future," said 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐁𝐄, CEO of Founders Forum Group. "Our focus this year is on practical, real-world innovation. The UK and Europe’s ability to be competitive in technology requires founders, industry leaders, investors, talent and policymakers to come together, tackle the barriers, and create the opportunities for innovators to scale into global leaders. We’re curating everything in one place so attendees can discover new ideas, touch, test and interrogate the tech that’s reshaping our world, and learn what works in practice."𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔?For 2026, London Tech Week has been redesigned to deliver deeper, more focused engagement for the global technology ecosystem. Key enhancements include:𝟏. 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐓𝐰𝐨 “𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐬”To deliver a personalised experience to delegates, the programme is now organised into:𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝- 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚 - this is London Tech Week’s flagship stage hosting the biggest names in global tech including Visionaries shaping AI, real-world applied AI, and - enterprise transformation at scale- 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 - focused on developments in compute, cloud, connectivity, quantum and infrastructure- 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 - exploring how technology is reshaping critical sectors and enterprise functions, focusing on finance, sales and marketing, and customer operations𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐩 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝- 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠e - exploring advances in space, robotics, materials, life sciences, national security.- 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 - visionary entrepreneurs sharing their journeys and lessons learned in building from the ground up to Unicorn scale.- 𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 - showcasing the next generation of startups and scale-ups transforming the world; will also host Tech Nation’s grand pitch competition finale𝟐. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐈𝐏 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞A significantly enhanced VIP experience will convene a large and curated group of C-suite leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, CAIOs and CDAOs, for high-value networking, closed-door roundtables, private briefings and curated 1:1 meetings.𝟑. 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬For the first time, London Tech Week will introduce 𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐬 - of which more will be announced in the coming months. As well as the return of popular invite-only events including the 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐦 (for VC/CVC audiences only) and the 𝐂-𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐦.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤London Tech Week is the forum for bold, visionary leaders shaping ideas and the future. Darren Hardman, Microsoft UK CEO, in his London Tech Week 2025 Main Stage keynote, said: “Talent - not just technology - will decide which nations lead in the AI era.” He described AI as “the defining opportunity of our generation” that was “fundamentally transforming how we work, how we live, and how we dream - on an unprecedented scale.”Meanwhile, Tanuja Randery, AWS Managing Director, EMEA in her London Tech Week 2025 keynote, emphasised AI’s transformative potential for Europe. She highlighted London Tech Week as a key gathering for “the brightest, most creative and learning-oriented minds” reimagining the future through AI innovation - positioning the event as central to fostering a culture of invention.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧London Tech Week 2026 is welcoming delegates, founders, investors and technology leaders to now register for passes, with 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲-𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲: www.londontechweek.com __Ends𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤London Tech Week is Europe’s global stage for technology, bringing together the thinkers and doers shaping the future of business through tech; creating the connections, insights and opportunities that power growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.