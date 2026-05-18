Merchmix Cuts Retail Planning From Months to Days with Major Upgrade To Its AI-Powered Retail Operating System

Merchmix

Merchmix upgrades AI retail platform, unifying planning, inventory and execution to deliver real-time insights, automate workflows + cut planning cycles to days

Retail leaders are tired of stitching together spreadsheets and legacy systems just to understand what is happening in their business.” — Nicola Bond, Co-Founder of Merchmix

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchmix today announced the next generation of its AI-powered merchandising and inventory operating system, bringing together retail intelligence, financial planning, stock allocation and visual merchandising into a single commercial environment for modern inventory-led businesses, retailers, brands, and wholesalers. The enhanced platform turns fragmented retail workflows into a live operating system combining internal and external data from historical performance, market signals and competitor intelligence to stock on-hand, stock on-order, rate of sale, weeks cover and fixture-level ROI to plan ranges, automate replenishment, generate draft purchase orders, measure store execution and improve trading decisions.With intelligence now embedded into daily workflows across the platform, Merchmix replaces fragmented spreadsheets and software with one connected system that aligns C-Suite strategy and store execution. Senior leaders now have a single live view into commercial opportunities and risks, and can act in real time, while automating manual tasks from purchase order generation to fixture ROI tracking. By bridging the gap between central decision-makers and in-store teams, Merchmix reduces administration, improves profit margins and increases inventory precision, cutting retail planning cycles from months into days.Operating in rapidly changing market dynamicsModern retail businesses face mounting pressure from margin squeeze, volatile demand, excess stock, supplier delays, inconsistent store execution and disconnected data spread across multiple systems. According to analyst firm IHL Group, worldwide inventory distortion, the combined cost of out‑of‑stocks and overstocks, still costs retailers around 1.73 trillion dollars every year, equivalent to roughly 6.5% of global retail sales. AI offers retailers an opportunity to better prepare and respond to changing market dynamics. According to an IBM Institute for Business Value study (October 2025), 84% of executives expect AI to significantly enhance their ability to respond rapidly to market disruptions and evolving customer needs. However, today, only 24% of retailers currently use AI for autonomous decision-making (TCS, January 2026).The gap between data and decisions is driving demand for decision intelligence platforms like Merchmix that can unify data, provide a shared source of truth for senior decision-makers and cross-functional teams, collapse planning cycles and turn insight into real‑time action. Nicola Bond , Co-Founder of Merchmix, said: “Retail leaders are tired of stitching together spreadsheets and legacy systems just to understand what is happening in their business. With Merchmix, they can move from decision fatigue to decision intelligence, working from a single view which connects finance, planning, buying, sourcing, marketing and stores on the same live data.”“The platform dramatically automates manual, admin-heavy workflows so teams can focus on strategy, not process. Our customers are already seeing significant improvements in margin of up to 50%, faster planning cycles - from weeks to days or hours - and better stock utilisation as they bring planning, merchandising and execution into one intelligent operating system.”Decision intelligence, not just dashboardsUnlike many tools that simply add a chatbot on top of existing dashboards, Merchmix embeds real-time insights directly into core merchandising and inventory workflows to turn data into commercial actions. The Merchmix Predictive Risk and Action Engine continuously scans demand, stock and margin risks, quantifies their financial impact and recommends specific actions such as stock transfers or supplier order chasing, automatically assigning tasks and tracking commercial outcomes.The Merchmix AI Executive Daily Briefing gives C-Suite decision makers a focused view of trading performance, highlighting key changes and priority actions so they can focus on what matters without wading through spreadsheets or static dashboards. This decision intelligence layer is designed to help leaders move from reactive reporting to proactive, commercially driven actions across channels.Automating allocation, replenishment and buyingThe platform now includes an Automated Allocation and Replenishment Engine that distributes stock based on live demand signals, store grades, demand curves and climate logic. The system recommends the right products for the right locations, replacing ad hoc spreadsheets, manual replenishment checks and repetitive store-by-store decisions that often lead to lost sales through misallocation.Merchmix Intelligent Range Planning and Draft PO Automation closes the loop between planning and buying. The system captures what worked and why across seasons, helping retailers repeat winners and plan forward buys using both internal performance data and external context such as competitor pricing, social trends and weather patterns. Once a range is finalised, Merchmix can generate draft purchase orders directly into the ERP, compressing processes that previously took weeks into hours.Making visual merchandising measurableA new Visual Merchandising and Planogram ROI Suite can now track the ROI of every SKU on every fixture in every store. By connecting floor plans, fixtures, planograms, product placement, stock performance and sales outcomes, Merchmix helps teams understand which products, stories, zones and layouts are driving commercial return. The suite also introduces unique QR identifiers for store execution. HQ teams can issue fixture-level planograms and VM guides with unique QR codes, allowing frontline store teams to scan, confirm execution, upload proof, and send completion evidence back to HQ in real time. This closes the long-standing disconnect between head office strategy and store-floor reality, replacing static PDFs, email follow-ups and manual photo chasing with a live execution and compliance workflowExpanding into a retail-native ERP layerMerchmix has also expanded into a retail-native ERP layer, giving retailers an agile alternative to traditional systems while keeping inventory at the core. This includes a Supplier Collaboration Portal that connects suppliers directly to demand signals and purchase orders to improve execution and reduce delays. It also integrates modules for multi-channel order management, warehouse execution, shipping and returns.Merchmix is available to retailers, brands, wholesalers and inventory-led businesses across the UK, Europe, the US and APAC.-Ends-Merchmix is a merchandising and inventory operating system with intelligence at its core, built for modern retail, wholesale and inventory-led businesses. The platform connects merchandise financial planning, option planning, range planning, buying, allocation, replenishment, visual merchandising, ERP, OMS, WMS, supplier collaboration, finance and executive decisioning into one commercial operating environment. By connecting planning through execution, Merchmix helps businesses reduce manual work, improve inventory precision, protect margin, respond faster to demand shifts and create a single source of truth across teams, regions, stores, suppliers and channels.Press contactGerry Wisniewski, Catchfiregerrywiz@catchfire.co | +44 7875 264 534

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