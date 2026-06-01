Europe’s tech spend set to reach $1.3tn as AI growth accelerates ahead of London Tech Week

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Europe has no shortage of AI ambition. The question now is how quickly we can turn that ambition into action...” — Carolyn Dawson OBE, CEO Founders Forum Group, London Tech Week Lead

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Europe prepares for the EU Tech Sovereignty package on 3rd June, founders, policymakers, investors, corporates and government leaders are heading to London Tech Week to capitalise on AI momentum, turning Europe’s AI ambition into action.Europe’s technology market is entering a decisive era of growth, with IT spending across the region forecast to reach $1.3 trillion in 2026 increasing 8.2%, its fastest pace since 2021, according to new data from Omdia shared ahead of London Tech Week 2026.Rapid growth is being driven by accelerating investment in AI infrastructure, cloud, software and services as organisations across Europe move from AI experimentation to real-world deployment. Infrastructure spending alone is forecast to rise 31% to $154bn, with servers growing 53%, as the continent looks to meet growing demand for AI data centre expansion.According to the forthcoming Tech Nation Report 2026: The Next Wave of UK AI, the UK is firmly at the centre of Europe’s AI growth, growing x3 faster than France and 2x faster than Germany, with record investment and a growing AI workforce.The latest findings come as Europe prepares for the EU’s Tech Sovereignty package on 3rd June, a comprehensive set of new rules on AI, cloud, semiconductors and digital infrastructure aimed to address how businesses build, deploy and procure digital technology across Europe. Omdia’s latest AI Maturity Survey gives context: it found that 71% of Western European organisations are in favour of national AI sovereignty, reflecting a growing discussion about control over AI infrastructure, data, workforce capability and regulatory frameworks.As Europe enters this decisive era for technology, London Tech Week 2026 brings together the people shaping Europe’s AI future, from founders and global technology companies to investors, policymakers, academics and government leaders. Central to the discussions will be how the UK continues to play a leading role in Europe’s burgeoning AI ecosystem. Speakers at this year’s conference include:- The Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, UK Government- Darren Hardman, Corporate Vice President & CEO, Microsoft UK and Ireland- George Osborne, Managing Director & Head of OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI- Pip White, Head of EMEA North, Anthropic- Dame Dawn Childs DBE FREng, CEO, Pure Data Centre GroupCarolyn Dawson OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group and lead for London Tech Week, said:“Europe has no shortage of AI ambition. The question now is how quickly we can turn that ambition into action.“The next phase of AI growth will not be shaped by policy alone, or by any single company, sector or country. It will depend on the strength of the whole ecosystem: founders building new companies, investors backing them, corporates adopting new technologies, governments creating the right conditions, and infrastructure providers enabling AI to scale. London Tech Week is the convening point for that conversation, and more importantly, for the action that follows.”The Tech Nation Report 2026: The Next Wave of UK AI will launch live on the Main Stage at London Tech Week on Monday 8 June, followed by a dedicated founder panel exploring how the UK can build, scale and win in the next era of AI.London Tech Week 2026 takes place from 8 - 10 June at Olympia London, with Fringe Events running across London from 8–12 June. The full agenda is now live. To register and secure delegate passes, visit www.londontechweek.com -ENDS-About London Tech WeekLondon Tech Week is Europe’s global stage for technology, bringing together the thinkers and doers shaping the future of business through tech, creating the connections, insights and opportunities that power growth.

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