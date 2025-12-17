Ceremony for Awarding Appointment Letters to Members of Expert Committee on Optimisation of Macao Central Securities Depository System Successfully Held

MACAU, December 17 - The Monetary Authority of Macao (hereinafter referred to as the "AMCM") organised a ceremony on 26th November for awarding the appointment letters to members of the "Expert Committee on Optimisation of the Macao Central Securities Depository System". In the ceremony were about 30 attendances, including Mr. Vong Sin Man, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the AMCM; Ms Lau Hang Kun, Executive Director of the Board of Directors of the AMCM and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Macao Central Securities Depository and Clearing Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "MCSD"), as well as members of the MCSD Board of Directors.

Mr. Vong Sin Man stated at the ceremony that to promote the appropriately diversified development of Macao’s economy, the SAR Government is expediting the development of its bond market. In accordance with the development positioning of the Macao’s bond market as "connecting to the Chinese mainland and the world", there is an urgent need for making enhancement to the core infrastructure, the Central Securities Depository System (hereinafter referred to as "CSD System"), strengthening its ability to integrate with international markets and to facilitate the participation of overseas investors in the Macao market. To this end, the AMCM is preparing for the comprehensive and autonomous upgrade of the CSD System.

The "Expert Committee on Optimisation of the Macao CSD System" brings together industry professionals, including representatives from the China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd., the CMU OmniClear Limited, the Clearstream Banking SA, the Macau Association of Banks, and the Securities and Funds Industry Association of Macao. The Committee will provide professional advice on the comprehensive upgrade of the CSD System and the development of the Macao’s bond market.

In the future, the SAR Government will continue to promote the potential linkages between the CSD System and the international central securities depositories and explore the possibility of introducing bond issuance subsidies to further enhance the competitiveness of the Macao’s bond market. Also, it will proactively leverage Macao’s bridging role, consolidating its functions as the financial services platform between China and Portuguese speaking countries, while promoting the internationalisation of Renminbi.