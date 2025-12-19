NSFC and FDCT Jointly Organize Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Frontier Forum in Shenzhen

MACAU, December 19 - To promote exchanges and cooperation between the Mainland of China and Macao in the field of cutting-edge technology, the “2025 NSFC-FDCT Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Frontier Forum” was recently held at the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone. The event was jointly organized by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), with the Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data as the host.

The opening ceremony was attended by Fan Yingjie, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the NSFC and Director of the Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs Office, and Cheang Kun Wai, Member of the FDCT Administrative Committee, among others, who delivered speeches. Fan Yingjie expressed hope that this forum would serve as an opportunity to effectively enhance innovative cooperation between the technology sectors of Macao and the Mainland of China. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the guiding role of the national science and technology strategy, strengthening the alignment of scientific talent and resources, achieving complementary advantages, and fostering regional synergetic innovation, with the aim of helping to build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into an international center for technological innovation. Cheang Kun Wai expressed that experts and scholars from Macao are highly enthusiastic about participating in the cooperation, and he looks forward to them bringing in Macao's unique perspectives, innovative achievements, and practical experiences in relevant fields, enriching the content of the forum and making the exchanges and dialogue between the two regions more substantial and constructive.

Centered on the theme of "Big Data and Artificial Intelligence," the forum focused on three major topics: “Cross-Border Data Security and Compliance”, “Artificial Intelligence and Its Applications”, and “Intelligent Computing Power and Big Data Processing”, aiming to explore the new paradigm in scientific research and the driving forces of industrial transformation brought about by the deep integration of big data and artificial intelligence. The forum featured two main sections: keynote speeches and breakout sessions. During the event, 44 experts and scholars delivered thematic presentations and participated in discussions and exchanges. It fostered a strong academic atmosphere, with attendees engaging in rigorous academic exchanges to promote breakthroughs in fundamental theories, tackle key technological challenges, and build consensus on system construction in related fields. They delved into the opportunities, challenges, and future development directions facing the big data sector, further strengthening and deepening cooperation between the Mainland of China and Macao in the field of big data, and contributing to the high-quality development of big data science.

Furthermore, the mid-term exchange meeting for the FDCT-NSFC jointly funded projects was held on the 16th, focusing on the four joint projects within the information and communication technology sector approved by both institutions in 2023. Through in-depth discussions during the meeting, both sides strengthened project quality control and further consolidated the consensus on cooperation. The meeting provided a valuable interactive platform for researchers from both regions, effectively promoting academic connections and talent exchanges.