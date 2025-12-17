Audfly to Lead the 'Quiet Revolution' at CES 2026: Transforming Shared Spaces with Directional Sound Speakers

Audfly cordially invites media and industry partners to witness these innovations firsthand. Join us to see how directional sound is unlocking a new dimension of interaction for smart devices. audfly directional sound wave Audfly Directional Speakers for Museums Audfly’s Focusound Screen® technology application scenarios Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As CES 2026 approaches, Audfly, a global leader in acoustic innovation, is set to demonstrate how sound can be controlled as precisely as light. From January 6–9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, the company will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of directional audio solutions designed to solve a growing modern challenge: managing noise and privacy in shared spaces.The Science of Sound Control: A Flashlight for Your Ears While traditional speakers spread sound in all directions like a lightbulb, Audfly’s directional sound speaker works like a flashlight. It creates a narrow, focused beam of sound that travels directly to the listener’s ears."For over a decade, Audfly has been dedicated to one mission: delivering sound exactly where it is needed and nowhere else," said a spokesperson for Audfly. "At CES 2026, we are showing the world how this technology has evolved from a novel concept into a fundamental feature for future smart devices."Bridging the Gap: From Living Rooms to Public Halls Audfly’s showcase will highlight the versatility of directional sound across both consumer and commercial scenarios, illustrating why this technology is the key to auditory harmony.In the Home & Office (B2C):Harmony at Home: Imagine watching a movie or playing a game in the living room without disturbing family members reading nearby—and without wearing uncomfortable headphones.The Open Office Solved: Professionals can conduct video conferences or listen to voice messages with privacy, eliminating the "headset fatigue" of long workdays while keeping the workspace quiet.In Public & Commercial Spaces (B2B):Museums & Exhibitions: Visitors can stand in front of an exhibit and hear crystal-clear explanations that don't bleed into neighboring displays, allowing for multiple audio zones in a single hall.Retail & Digital Signage: Kiosks and supermarkets can deliver targeted audio advertisements or instructions to specific customers standing in front of a screen, without adding to the general noise pollution of the store.A Decade of Expertise on Display With more than ten years of experience in acoustic R&D, Audfly has mastered the art of directional sound. The CES showcase will feature a wide array of prototypes and market-ready samples , demonstrating the company's ability to integrate this technology into everything from sleek consumer electronics to rugged commercial terminals.Invitation to Experience Audfly invites media, industry designers, and tech enthusiasts to experience the future of sound. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to step in and out of the "sound zones" to hear the difference firsthand.Event Details:Date: January 6–9, 2026Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las VegasVenue/Suite: Exclusive showroom at Bellagio (By appointment only)About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

