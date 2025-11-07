Integrators’ New Ally: How Audfly’s Directional Sound Modules Accelerate Product Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for interactive and immersive experiences continues to rise across retail, kiosks, and public installations, system integrators are looking for directional audio solutions that are both easy to implement and quick to deploy. Addressing this need, Audfly Technology, a pioneer in directional sound innovation, has introduced its latest family of plug-and-play directional sound modules — designed to simplify integration and shorten time-to-market for smart device manufacturers.Built on a modular and highly compatible architecture, Audfly’s directional speaker module — enable developers to embed focused audio capabilities into devices without major structural redesigns or specialized acoustic expertise. The result: reduced development cycles, lower integration barriers, and faster deployment across a range of commercial and public-facing applications.“For system integrators, the challenge today isn’t about delivering louder sound — it’s about delivering clearer and more precise sound,” said James Porter, a senior systems consultant in interactive display design. “Audfly’s modular approach changes that equation by making directional audio as straightforward to integrate as a conventional speaker component.”Unlike traditional loudspeakers that disperse sound widely, Audfly’s ultrasonic-based directional modules project audio in focused beams, helping ensure that sound reaches listeners with improved clarity and minimal spillover. This enables localized sound zones — ideal for use in digital signage, kiosks, museums, and exhibition spaces — where audio privacy and intelligibility are equally important.Recent deployments highlight the flexibility and integration efficiency of Audfly’s directional speaker module.In Germany, a retail kiosk manufacturer replaced conventional speakers with the Audfly’s Alpha43 module to create focused audio zones for product demonstrations while maintaining a quiet surrounding environment.In China, an interactive information terminal provider embedded the Alpha22 module into compact enclosures, achieving clear, localized voice guidance without altering the device’s mechanical layout.“Time-to-market is everything in today’s competitive environment,” noted Laura Chen, an independent product integration analyst. “Audfly’s plug-and-play directional sound modules align perfectly with this need — they allow teams to add focused sound functionality with minimal engineering overhead.”Each module features standardized interfaces and supports multiple power and control configurations, giving system designers flexibility across varied form factors and acoustic environments. Industry observers note that solutions like Audfly’s represent a broader trend toward componentized, pre-engineered audio systems — where complex acoustic technologies can be integrated as easily as any other modular hardware part. This modularization reduces both technical risk and deployment cost, opening new opportunities for focused audio in commercial and public spaces.Building on this foundation, Audfly has also introduced directional microphone modules designed to work in tandem with its sound projection units. When deployed together — for instance, in self-service kiosks or information terminals — the combined system enables both precise sound delivery and focused sound pickup. This dual-directional setup allows devices to provide clear, localized audio guidance while accurately capturing user voice input from a specific area, enhancing both privacy and interaction efficiency.As the directional sound market enters a phase of rapid growth, Audfly’s expanding network of partners and integrators suggests that modular, ready-to-integrate directional audio components — together with complementary directional microphone modules — could soon become a standard feature in next-generation smart devices, enabling truly focused, two-way sound interaction.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a leading innovator in directional audio solutions, serving global markets across consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors. Its patented technologies enable sound to be projected precisely where needed, enhancing user experiences while reducing unwanted noise. The company’s Focusoundtechnology and modular audio platforms are redefining how sound is integrated into modern devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.