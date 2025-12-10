Audfly to Premiere World’s First Directional Sound AI PC and Gaming Lineup at CES 2026

Audfly CES 2026 聚音屏Focusound Screen®技术图片 聚音屏在多款终端产品上的全新成果

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly, a global leader in innovative acoustic applications, today announced its upcoming showcase at CES 2026. From January 6–9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Audfly will reveal how its directional sound technology has evolved from concept to mass-market reality, unveiling a lineup of "World’s First" devices and prototypes co-developed with leading industry partners.Redefining Audio for the AI EraWith over a decade of dedication to directional audio , Audfly is addressing the critical need for personalized audio in an increasingly connected world. At CES 2026, the company will demonstrate the successful integration of its directional sound technology across a wide range of smart terminals.Attendees will be the first to experience a groundbreaking lineup of products and solutions, including:The World’s First AI PC with Integrated Focusound ScreenTechnology the M90: A revolutionary desktop solution that combines artificial intelligence with private, directed audio, ensuring voice interactions and media playback remain confined to the user. A flagship directional speaker showcasing the pinnacle of targeted acoustic performance.Next-Gen Gaming Solutions: The debut of the world’s first gaming monitor and gaming notebook designed to deliver private, immersive sound fields without the need for wearable headsets.AI-Driven Voice Interaction: Addressing the AI boom, Audfly will also introduce high-fidelity, privacy-secure voice solutions designed for the next generation of intelligent audiovisual interaction.Empowering the EcosystemBeyond its proprietary devices, Audfly will showcase the versatility of its technology through an extensive array of prototypes developed in collaboration with numerous industry clients. These demonstrations will highlight how directional sound is being adopted across diverse sectors, from business and office environments to public interactive spaces. This technology creates a focused beam of sound, enhancing privacy and speech intelligibility while minimizing noise leakage.Teaser: A New Standard for ImmersionWhile the product lineup takes center stage, Audfly is also poised to introduce a new technological paradigm. The gaming monitor on display will offer a sneak peek into Audfly’s upcoming Hybrid Spatial Audio technology—a solution designed to create "naked-ear" 3D spatial audio. Full technical details on this breakthrough will be unveiled later this month.Invitation to ExperienceAudfly cordially invites media and industry partners to witness these innovations firsthand. Join us to see how directional sound is unlocking a new dimension of interaction for smart devices.Event Details:Date: January 6–9, 2026Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las VegasVenue/Suite: Exclusive showroom at Bellagio (By appointment only)About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker options and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and sound intelligibility, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.