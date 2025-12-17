Severe storms and cold, windy weather threaten health across Washington

For immediate release: December 16, 2025 (25-153)

OLYMPIA – Communities across Washington continue to cope with the effects of recent flooding and severe storms, with additional hazardous weather expected this week. Families have been displaced, access to services disrupted, and recovery efforts continue in many parts of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts blizzard-like conditions for much of the state tonight, creating additional risks to health and safety and likely to cause power outages.

During cold weather:

Dress in layers: Wear a hat, gloves, and warm clothing to prevent hypothermia. Hypothermia is a serious, potentially deadly condition. Signs include uncontrolled shivering, feeling extremely tired, and slow or unclear speech. If you or someone you know shows these signs, seek shelter, additional clothing layers, and heat, and get medical help as quickly as possible.

Check on elderly relatives, friends, neighbors, or anyone with limited mobility.

elderly relatives, friends, neighbors, or anyone with limited mobility. Prevent carbon monoxide and fire hazards: Never use a generator or charcoal grill indoors and do not heat your home with open-flame equipment, including stoves or ovens. Keep generators away from windows and vents. These precautions can prevent fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, and death.

Never use a generator or charcoal grill indoors and do not heat your home with open-flame equipment, including stoves or ovens. Keep generators away from windows and vents. These precautions can prevent fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, and death. Protect pets: Ensure pets are safe and sheltered from the cold.

Ensure pets are safe and sheltered from the cold. Power outages possible: If your health depends on electronic medical devices, please ensure you have backup power.

If your health depends on electronic medical devices, please ensure you have backup power. Limit travel: Don’t drive if you don’t have to. Turn around, don’t drown. Never drive through standing water.

In addition to cold weather, flooding continues to pose health risks, including exposure to mold and contaminated water, interruptions to medical care, and increased stress and anxiety. These challenges can intensify during the holidays, when respiratory illnesses spread more easily and emotional strain is often higher.

Anyone who needs help can call 211, which connects people to local resources for housing, food, health care, and other essential services. Help is available statewide, 24/7. The Washington 211 line also has information about warming centers, emergency shelters, and other resources. To access it, call 211 or visit the Washington 211 website.

For those who are able, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) encourages supporting trusted disaster relief organizations assisting communities impacted by flooding, such as:

DOH remains committed to protecting the health of all Washingtonians during this challenging time. Wherever you are, know that you are not alone. By taking care of ourselves and one another, we can support recovery and help keep our communities safe and healthy.

