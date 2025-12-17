State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (12-17-2025)

For immediate release: December 17, 2025 (25-154)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In November 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Lisa Ann Adams’ (NC10076220) certified nursing assistant credential. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Adams financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective March 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Adams from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s requests for information.

Chelan County

In November 2025 the Department of Health suspended Jose Antonio Vasquez’s (NC60897228) certified nursing assistant credential for at least five years. In March 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Vasquez financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective January 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Vasquez from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. He did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Clallam County

In October 2025 the Department of Health affirmed that Amanda Renee Dorame’s (CG61597956) agency affiliated counselor credential should be rescinded. Between August 2024 and July 2025, Dorame applied for the credential despite a recent felony narcotics conviction. The department had mistakenly issued her an unrestricted credential, then moved to correct the error, determining that granting an unrestricted credential posed public safety risks.

King County

In October 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Antonio Terrell Dailey’s (CM60924382) certified medical assistant credential. In September 2023, Dailey committed sexual misconduct with a patient and was charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony, in January 2024. He did not respond to the department’s requests for information.

In October 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Akira Trudie Jackson’s (VB61360910) pharmacy assistant credential. In August 2025, Jackson failed to complete a mental examination required under a 2025 agreed order and did not respond to the Commission’s request for information.

Pierce County

In November 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Amber Lei Martorana’s (NA61508944) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Martorana mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective September 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Martorana from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s requests for information.

In November 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Michelle L. Gonzales’ (MA00011078) massage therapist credential. Gonzales failed to comply with required continuing education requirements for the 2024 renewal period and did not respond to the department’s request for information.

In November 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kiara Joanne Respo’s (NA61015574) registered nursing assistant credential. In October 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Respo financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Respo from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Snohomish County

In November 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Edna Rogales Abagatnan’s (NA60261978) registered nursing assistant credential. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Abagatnan mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective December 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Abagatnan from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did respond to the department’s requests for information.