Massage therapist in Whatcom County suspended due to stalking charges

For immediate release: December 24, 2025 (25-157)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of Whatcom County massage therapist Collin Noah Ruginski (MA70003484) pending further legal action.

In April 2025 Ruginski plead guilty to domestic violence-stalking, a gross misdemeanor. Since then, charges allege that Ruginski has additionally been charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with felony stalking, harassment, criminal impersonation, disclosing intimate images, and felony cyber harassment.

The suspension prohibits Ruginski from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Ruginski has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###