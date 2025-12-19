State disciplines health care providers (12-19-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant Chad Edmond Broderius (CM60438009) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2024, the department received a complaint alleging Broderius worked outside his scope of practice by mixing two medications at a doctor’s request. He did not respond to the department’s request for information.

In November 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Kendra Nicole Disspain’s (CO61589685) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health notified Joan Elizabeth Aquino (NC60430942) that her certified nursing assistant credential was issued in error. Aquino did not provide required documentation showing completion of an approved training program or equivalent credentials. Her credential was set to be rescinded and moved to pending status unless she requested a hearing by Sept. 9, 2025, to show she had satisfied the necessary requirements for licensure.

In November 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacy assistant and pharmacy technician Ashley Browning (VB61249559, VA61352438) with unprofessional conduct. In January 2024, Browning entered an agreement requiring her to comply with a monitoring program and appear before the Commission within 12 months.

In October 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Elizabeth Ann Currier’s (D170004874) application for a dental assistant credential. Currier was convicted of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, in March 2025, and of first-degree criminal trespass 1, also a gross misdemeanor, in August 2024.

In November 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged Wei Guo (GA60168914, DE60137855), a dentist with a general anesthesia permit, with unprofessional conduct. In July 2021, Guo allegedly failed to follow a patient’s sedation precautions, administered excessive anesthesia, and failed to monitor vital signs, resulting in the patient being hospitalized. Guo also allegedly failed to report the adverse event. Separately, between February 2022 and March 2023, Guo allegedly submitted an improperly created referral slip for another patient and misrepresented that it had been sent to the medical provider.

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Thomas Mahoney’s (CO61659778) application for a substance use disorder professional credential. Mahoney was charged in January 2019 with three counts of second-degree felony travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of third-degree felony enticement of a minor.

In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission released dental technician Connie Hy Taylor (VA00041354) from the terms and conditions of her 2020 agreed order and terminated monitoring.

Kittitas County

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Jordon Bradley Spiese’s (HM61498889) application for a home care aide credential. Spiese was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in April 2025, which disqualifies him from working with vulnerable adults and being certified as a home care aide.

Mason County

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Pamela Jean Stiles’ (HM61246770) application for a home care aide credential. Stiles was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in May 2025, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and being certified as a home care aide.

Okanogan County

In November 2025 the Department of Health notified massage therapist Larry James Phillips (MA60117343) of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Between October 2019 and February 2025, Phillips provided unlicensed massage services at 12 Tribes Casino and Body Kneads Massage & Health Center after his credential expired in October 2019.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Jennifer Diana Ortiz (MA00020960) entered an agreed order placing her massage therapist credential on probation for at least two years and subject to terms and conditions.

Snohomish County

In November 2025 the Department of Health granted Christine Michele Halverson’s (CG61616605) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential under an agreed order and placed the credential on probation for at least three years.

In October 2025 the Department of Health notified Colleta Nambuzi (NC61649915, NA61461823) that her certified and registered nursing assistant credentials were issued in error. Nambuzi submitted false documentation claiming completion of an approved training program. Her credentials were set to be rescinded and moved to pending status unless she requested a hearing by Nov. 14, 2025, to show she had satisfied the necessary requirements for licensure.

Spokane County

In November 2025 the Board of Physical Therapy and physical therapist Benjamin Dee Lusk (PT60965272) entered into an agreed order reinstating Lusk’s credential and placing it on probation for at least one year and subject to terms and conditions.

In November 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Andrew Joseph Miller’s (CG61430362) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Victoria Elizabeth Neumiller’s (CG61663249) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. Neumiller was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in December 2023 and of misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass in April 2022.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Christopher John Rosales’ (LH61651242) application for a mental health counselor credential with conditions.

Thurston County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide and registered nursing assistant Liana Marie Mozee (HM61478680, NA61359268) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2024, Mozee allegedly took financial documents and checks from residents at a retirement community, altered one of the checks, and deposited it into her own account.

Whatcom County

In November 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against certified nursing assistant Tifini L. Cliett (NC60130102).