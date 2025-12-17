New Haven Barracks/ DUI- Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE #: 25B5005561 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 12/16/25, 1511 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7, New Haven VIOLATIONS: DUI- Drugs, Recklessly endangering another person x2 ACCUSED: Brenda Rice AGE: 59 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT VICTIM: Burton Shaw AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT VICTIM: Juvenile AGE: 11 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/16/25 at approximately 1511 hours, troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Campground Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Brenda Rice (59) of Pittsford, VT. While speaking with Rice, troopers detected indicators of impairment. Rice was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rice was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for operating under the influence and recklessly endangering her passengers. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 2/9/26, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

