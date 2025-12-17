Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI- Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 25B5005561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/25, 1511 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7, New Haven

VIOLATIONS: DUI- Drugs, Recklessly endangering another person x2

 

ACCUSED: Brenda Rice

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

VICTIM: Burton Shaw

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 11

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/16/25 at approximately 1511 hours, troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Campground Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Brenda Rice (59) of Pittsford, VT. While speaking with Rice, troopers detected indicators of impairment. Rice was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rice was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for operating under the influence and recklessly endangering her passengers.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/9/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

