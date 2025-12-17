UN-designated International Year of Quantum Selects Alice & Bob Researcher for Quantum 100 Recognition

Diego Ruiz, researcher at Allice & Bob

Global campaign spotlights Diego Ruiz’s achievements as a quantum computing researcher and science communicator

PARIS, FRANCE, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced that the organizers of the International Year of Quantum (IYQ) have recognized Alice & Bob researcher Diego Ruiz as a member of The Quantum 100.The United Nations proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, marking a century of progress in quantum information science. IYQ’s Quantum 100 is a worldwide initiative that recognizes individuals shaping the future of quantum science and technology with contributions that advance the quantum community.According to IYQ, “Diego Ruiz is a science communicator for the 21st century. He combines research expertise with impactful science communication… Ruiz’s research and creative outreach support both public understanding and the growth of the quantum ecosystem, demonstrating a dedication and passion for his field that inspires others.”Ruiz is pursuing his doctoral research at Alice & Bob where he has co-authored impactful research papers on cat qubits, which significantly improve the efficiency of quantum error correction. He recently published work illustrating the most hardware-efficient method to date for producing magic states on superconducting quantum computers, a critical step toward realizing practical quantum computation.Ruiz has also been recognized for his work as one of the leading authors of a groundbreaking paper in quantum error correction published in January 2025 in Nature Communications, “ LDPC-cat codes for low-overhead quantum computing in 2D .”“Diego is a brilliant and dedicated researcher whose work on error mitigation strategies and quantum error correction has already shaped the future of the field,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob. “On top of his scientific acumen, Diego exemplifies the collaborative spirit and intellectual curiosity that define our mission at A&B. His ability to bridge rigorous theoretical frameworks with practical implementation is rare and invaluable.”Beyond the lab, Ruiz reaches hundreds of thousands of people through his online platforms, including TikTok (255,000 followers) and YouTube (163,000 subscribers) under the name StreamTheory. His videos cover physics concepts, historical discoveries and industry developments, using a mix of visuals, audio and explanation to make quantum science accessible and engaging for a wide audience.“I’m honored to be recognized by the International Year of Quantum alongside so many inspiring and talented contributors to the field,” said Ruiz. “Quantum science and adoption continue to advance rapidly because of these individuals, and I’m grateful to support their efforts through my work at Alice & Bob and through StreamTheory.”Ruiz has an engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique and a Master of Science from ETH Zurich, and he is currently a Ph.D. student at l’École normale supérieure. He has also presented his work on advancing practical approaches to the development of scalable quantum processors at the APS March Meetings in 2023, 2024 and 2025.“Throughout his PhD, Diego consistently demonstrated remarkable scientific insight, tireless dedication and a passion for quantum physics that is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Mazyar Mirrahimi, Director of Research at Inria. “I have no doubt that his current and future work will constitute invaluable contributions to the landscape of quantum information science. His creativity, rigor and collaborative nature make him an exemplary candidate for this recognition.”About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

