Executive Director of Global Quantum Industry Group Receives Distinguished Quantum 100 Designation

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium QED-C ) is honored to announce that the organization’s executive director Dr. Celia Merzbacher has been named one of the Quantum 100.The Quantum 100 recognition is part of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, a worldwide campaign whose mission is to use the occasion of 100 years of quantum mechanics to raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and technology on all aspects of life. The Quantum 100 designation identifies outstanding individuals from across the quantum ecosystem.Organizers said Dr. Merzbacher received the honor due to her efforts to promote commercialization, ensure that emerging quantum technologies translate from research into practical impact, and strengthen the overall global quantum ecosystem.“Quantum tech is already changing the strategic trajectory of businesses across multiple sectors. We need Celia's experienced and informed guidance to make sure the tech and its surrounding ecosystem is developed in a smart and responsible way,” said Scott Davis, CEO of Vescent Technologies and a member of the QED-D steering committee. “Celia is a trusted advocate for the quantum industry and has made QED-C a respected voice of the quantum community.”Dr. Merzbacher has been with QED-C for almost seven years, previously working for Oak Ridge National Laboratory as the director of strategic and institutional planning. She also served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.The consortium has roughly 250 members from 19 countries representing the entire innovation chain, including researchers, component suppliers, system developers, and end users.Highlights of Merzbacher’s contributions include:* Served on the US delegation to the NATO Transatlantic Quantum Community, helping to strengthen international collaboration and cooperation on quantum technologies for national security* Participated as member of the CSIS Commission on U.S. Quantum Leadership* Testified twice at U.S. Congressional hearings on the National Quantum Initiative* Led industry delegations for the first time to South Korea and Australia to connect with key individuals and organizations within the global quantum ecosystem* Launched an annual Quantum Technology Showcase on Capitol Hill that enables Congressional leaders and staff to meet innovators from the industry and witness live demonstrations of the technologies impacting US competitiveness in the field of quantum.About QED-C:The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is the world’s premier association of pioneers in the quantum technology marketplace. QED-C was established with support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as part of the Federal strategy for advancing quantum information science and as called for by the National Quantum Initiative Act. Members of QED-C enable the real-world application of quantum technology, and, in turn, grow a robust commercial industry and supply chain.QED-C is managed by SRI. More information: https://quantumconsortium.org/

