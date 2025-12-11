Alice & Bob Joins TERATEC to Contribute Quantum Integration Expertise to European HPC Initiative

European quantum startup joins HPC ecosystem of over 80 universities, labs and businesses, including Airbus, AMD, École Polytechnique, GENCI, L'Oréal and Thales

PARIS, FRANCE, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced a new strategic partnership with TERATEC, a French initiative for high-performance computing and simulation.As a new member of TERATEC, Alice & Bob joins more than 80 tech and industrial companies, laboratories, research centers, universities and engineering schools working together in the strategic areas of simulation, HPC, AI and early fault-tolerant quantum computing (eFTQC). Members include Airbus, AMD, École Polytechnique, GENCI, L'Oréal and Thales.Alice & Bob will contribute experience in integrating quantum hardware with HPC infrastructure to develop best practices and advance adoption of quantum tech.“Because the integration of quantum hardware will transform computing in the near term, it is crucial that the HPC and quantum companies partner and make integration plans today,” said Emmanuelle Vergnaud, Operations Manager and Head of Quantum at TERATEC. “Alice & Bob brings a depth of expertise in adding quantum hardware to HPC environments that will be crucial for our continued advancements across a range of research areas.”While a few HPC centers have deployed today’s early quantum computers, the HPC and quantum communities are still working towards the integration of useful systems and identifying where quantum computing will offer tangible benefits in production, according to Rémi de La Vieuville, Head of Quantum HPC at Alice & Bob.“We approach this with a lot of humility: HPC has a long history of engineering excellence, and we see real value in learning from TERATEC's ecosystem,” said de La Vieuville. “Our work on integrating fault-tolerant quantum hardware with a full software stack is a perfect fit for the broader computing landscape and this community of HPC experts.”As data centers install QPUs to gain operational experience with quantum systems, these teams will also need to develop new software. TERATEC and Alice & Bob are leading this effort by supporting application co-design across the quantum, HPC and end-user sectors.“TERATEC’s strong network of industry leaders makes it an ideal partner to help us strengthen French and European research in both scientific and commercial fields,” said Cécile Perrault, Head of Innovation & Partnerships at Alice & Bob. “Together, we can create new opportunities for HPC experts and quantum hardware specialists to design tomorrow’s commercial applications.”Alice & Bob recently published a report on how HPC centers can prepare for the transformational impact of quantum computers. The study concludes that partnerships between the quantum and HPC communities are critical to the co-development of applications, infrastructure, and integration of eFTQC into HPC environments.To learn more about Alice & Bob’s work in HPC integration, including with NVIDIA and other partners, please visit www.alice-bob.com About TERATECTERATEC is a leading French initiative dedicated to advancing high-performance computing, numerical simulation, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence. Bringing together more than 80 major industrial players, SMEs, research laboratories, and academic institutions, TERATEC drives innovation and strengthens competitiveness in strategic digital domains. Located on the TERATEC Campus—adjacent to the CEA’s world-class computing facilities (TGCC @ Bruyères le Châtel) —the organization fosters collaborative industry–academia partnerships, hosts major international events such as seminars and the Teratec Forum, and provides specialized training. Through its internal activities and participation in European projects, TERATEC accelerates the adoption of next-generation digital technologies.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

