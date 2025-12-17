Talbot West and Lucidity Sciences Leaders Join Each Other's Advisory Boards

Alexandra Pasi, Ph.D, left, is the CEO of Lucidity Sciences. Jacob Andra, right, is the CEO of Talbot West

Alexandra Pasi, Ph.D contributes machine learning mastery to Talbot West. Jacob Andra brings applied AI, digital transformation expertise to Lucidity Sciences

Dr. Pasi and I view digital transformation similarly and contribute complementary skillsets from the different positions on the value chain we occupy. I'm a practitioner and she's an inventor.” — Jacob Andra

RIVERTON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talbot West , an AI enablement and digital transformation firm, and Lucidity Sciences , developer of the Lumawarp machine learning engine, today announced that their respective CEOs have joined each other's advisory boards. Jacob Andra , CEO of Talbot West and host of The Applied AI Podcast, has been appointed to the Lucidity Sciences advisory board, while Dr. Alexandra Pasi, CEO of Lucidity Sciences, has joined the Talbot West advisory board.The cross-appointment reflects a shared commitment to advancing practical AI implementation beyond current market trends. Both leaders have advocated for a problem-first approach to artificial intelligence, matching specific technologies to specific business needs rather than defaulting to the latest trending solutions."Dr. Pasi represents exactly the kind of rigorous, first-principles innovation that cuts through the noise in today's AI landscape," said Jacob Andra. "While much of the industry has chased trends, she spent over a decade advancing the mathematical foundations of machine learning. Her perspective will be invaluable as we guide clients toward solutions that deliver measurable results."Dr. Pasi's work on Lumawarp—a machine learning technology grounded in partial differential equations and geometric manifold regularization—has demonstrated breakthrough performance in healthcare, finance, and scientific research applications. The technology achieves higher accuracy than leading models while running over 300 times faster, making it suited for deployments where precision and latency are critical."Jacob brings something we deeply value: a commitment to matching technology to business needs, not the other way around," said Dr. Alexandra Pasi. "Building great technology is only part of the challenge. Organizations need guidance on how to deploy it effectively within complex operational environments. His expertise in enterprise transformation will strengthen our ability to reach and serve organizations that need precision AI solutions."The advisory appointments build on an existing strategic partnership between the two companies, announced earlier this month. Talbot West and Lucidity Sciences are collaborating to deliver next-generation machine learning solutions for enterprise clients across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and other sectors where accuracy and speed are non-negotiable.Advisory Focus AreasDr. Pasi will advise Talbot West on advanced machine learning applications, emerging AI technologies, and technical strategy for clients requiring precision ML solutions. Her expertise reinforces Talbot West's commitment to full-spectrum AI capabilities beyond large language models.Andra will advise Lucidity Sciences on go-to-market strategy, enterprise positioning, and the integration of Lumawarp into complex organizational technology ecosystems. His experience helping organizations navigate digital transformation will support Lucidity Sciences' growth as demand increases for AI solutions that prioritize performance over hype.About Talbot WestTalbot West specializes in enterprise digital transformation, combining full-spectrum AI expertise—including computer vision, predictive ML, optimization algorithms, reinforcement learning, neurosymbolic approaches, and generative AI—with Fortune 500 systems architecture methodology. The firm's FRAME (Future-Readiness Assessment & Modernization Engineering) methodology treats organizations as systems-of-systems, architecting toward total organizational intelligence. Learn more at talbotwest.com.About Lucidity SciencesLucidity Sciences develops advanced machine learning technologies for pattern identification and prediction in structured data. Founded by PhD mathematicians, the company pioneered GPU-parallelizable geometric manifold regularization, overcoming long-standing limitations of traditional kernel methods. Lumawarp has demonstrated real-world impact across healthcare, finance, and scientific research, consistently outperforming state-of-the-art methods while running orders of magnitude faster. Learn more at luciditysciences.com.

