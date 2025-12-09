Talbot West and Lucidity Sciences Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation ML Solutions for Enterprise

Standing, from left: Brian Pasi, Stephen Karafiath, Richard Wellman, Alan Mullenix, Steve Larsen. Seated: Alexandra Pasi, PhD, Jacob Andra

Talbot West delivers enterprise intelligence orchestration. Lucidity Sciences has developed a superior machine learning model. Each firm complements the other.

Talbot West and Lucidity Sciences have a natural affinity because we live in complementary layers of the technology adoption value chain. They create new capabilities and we help clients adopt them.” — Jacob Andra

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talbot West , a leading AI enablement and digital transformation firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Lucidity Sciences , creator of the Lumawarp machine learning engine. The partnership unites Talbot West's enterprise transformation capabilities with Lucidity Sciences' novel approach to pattern recognition and predictive analytics, offering organizations a powerful new pathway to AI-driven competitive advantage.Lumawarp represents a fundamental advance in machine learning for structured data. Unlike conventional approaches that rely on deep learning or tree-based methods, Lumawarp employs a mathematical framework grounded in partial differential equations and geometric manifold regularization. This enables superior accuracy and generalizability while running over 300 times faster than leading legacy models."The enterprise AI landscape has become fixated on large language models, but many of the highest-value business problems require precision and speed that LLMs simply cannot deliver," said Jacob Andra, CEO of Talbot West. "Lucidity Sciences' Lumawarp technology excels precisely where accuracy is non-negotiable and milliseconds matter. This partnership allows us to bring genuinely transformative capabilities to our clients."Dr. Alexandra Pasi, CEO of Lucidity Sciences, added: "The usage of the term 'AI' has always been redefined under the pressures of marketing trends and shifting public sentiment. Talbot West understands that different problems require different tools, and that the most powerful AI solutions often combine multiple approaches. Their commitment to matching technology to business need makes them an ideal partner for bringing Lumawarp to organizations that need enterprise-grade AI infrastructure."Partnership HighlightsUnder the partnership, Talbot West will integrate Lumawarp into client solutions where its unique capabilities (microsecond inference times, superior accuracy and generalization, and deterministic behavior) fulfill specific business requirements. Lucidity Sciences clients will gain access to Talbot West's full-spectrum AI expertise and enterprise architecture methodology to maximize the value of their Lumawarp deployments.About LumawarpLumawarp is a novel machine learning technology that constructs optimal models directly from training data via a foundationally new mathematical framework leveraging partial differential equations. This approach delivers higher accuracy than top-performing legacy models while achieving inference speeds measured in microseconds. Lumawarp is optimized for GPU-parallel computing environments and can be deployed on-premise, at the edge, or in cloud settings. Commercial applications span healthcare, finance, manufacturing, logistics, energy, and scientific research.About Talbot WestTalbot West specializes in enterprise digital transformation. The firm combines full-spectrum AI expertise—including computer vision, predictive ML, optimization algorithms, reinforcement learning, neurosymbolic approaches, and large language models—with Fortune 500 systems architecture methodology. Talbot West's FRAME (Future-Readiness Assessment & Modernization Engineering) methodology treats organizations as systems-of-systems, architecting toward total organizational intelligence.About Lucidity SciencesLucidity Sciences develops advanced machine learning technologies for pattern identification and prediction in structured data. Co-founded by Dr. Alexandra Pasi, the company's research-driven approach addresses fundamental limitations in existing ML methods, delivering breakthrough improvements in model accuracy, generalizability, and computational efficiency.Learn more at talbotwest.com and luciditysciences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.