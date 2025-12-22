Talbot West Adds Legal and Compliance Expertise to Advisory Board

Talbot West CEO Jacob Andra and Adam Wardel announce Wardel joining the Talbot West board of advisors

AI Transformation Firm and Legal AI Expert Unite Around Shared Vision for Practical AI Implementation

Adam's expertise and insight are a welcome resource. He and Talbot West are closely aligned on our vision of AI impacting the legal industry, and he will be invaluable to us serving the legal sector.” — Jacob Andra

RIVERTON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talbot West , an AI and digital transformation firm, announces the appointment of Adam Wardel Esq., to its Board of Advisors. The partnership brings together complementary expertise in AI implementation and legal strategy, united by a shared conviction: AI transformation requires both technical depth and legal sophistication from day one."What drew me to Talbot West is their approach to AI as organizational infrastructure rather than software products," says Wardel. "They think about how AI capabilities integrate into business operations the same way I think about how legal frameworks enable business velocity. We're aligned on making AI practical and deployable, not just impressive in demos."Wardel brings 15+ years of legal experience spanning SaaS, fintech, and professional services, with particular expertise in AI governance frameworks and regulatory compliance. He currently serves as General Counsel for TQA and operates a fractional general counsel practice advising companies on AI adoption and strategic legal operations.AI as Invisible InfrastructureBoth Wardel and Talbot West reject the prevailing model of AI as standalone software requiring separate interfaces and workflows. Instead, they advocate for AI capabilities woven seamlessly into existing business operations, or what Talbot West terms "invisible AI.""Adam's been articulating this vision from the legal perspective while we've been building it from the technical side," notes Jacob Andra , CEO of Talbot West. "He understands that the real power of AI isn't another dashboard to log into. It's intelligence operating in the background, making processes smoother and decisions better without disrupting how people actually work."This shared philosophy extends to their approach to enterprise transformation. Wardel's fractional general counsel model parallels Talbot West's flexible engagement approach; both firms prioritize delivering exactly what organizations need without forcing wholesale replacement of existing resources or relationships."I don't tell companies to fire their legal teams and hire me full-time," Wardel explains. "I fill gaps and provide strategic direction while elevating their existing capabilities. That's precisely how Talbot West approaches AI transformation. They orchestrate change and fill gaps rather than demanding clients abandon everything to adopt their methodology."Complementary StrengthsWardel's expertise in navigating regulatory environments and building governance frameworks complements Talbot West's technical architecture capabilities. His previous roles include Chief Legal Officer at nClouds and General Counsel at Simplus, where he led legal operations through periods of rapid technology transformation."Adam has lived through what we're helping clients build toward," says Andra. "He's not theorizing about how AI might work in business environments. He's actually implemented it, governed it, and dealt with the practical realities of making it operational within complex organizations."Talbot West's FRAME (Future-Readiness Assessment and Modernization Engineering) methodology provides a flexible, modular, and technical foundation for the governance-by-design approach both advocate. Rather than building AI systems and then attempting to retrofit governance, their shared approach integrates compliance and explainability into architecture from inception."When Jacob walks me through how FRAME accounts for governance requirements, compliance dependencies, and organizational readiness before a single line of code gets written, I see a methodology designed by people who understand enterprise requirements," Wardel notes. "That's rare. Most AI firms are building impressive technology and hoping someone else figures out governance. Talbot West is building governable transformation roadmaps."Practical ImpactThe partnership will influence how Talbot West engages with clients across legal, professional services, and regulated industries. Wardel will provide strategic guidance on positioning, help develop governance frameworks that satisfy both technical and legal requirements, and facilitate connections to legal decision-makers evaluating AI initiatives."This collaboration makes both of us better at what we already do," says Andra. "Adam gains a technical partner who can actually deliver on the AI vision he's been advocating. We gain the legal perspective that helps our solutions land in real organizations with real compliance requirements. It's a natural fit."About Adam WardelAdam Wardel is a fractional General Counsel specializing in AI governance, data privacy, and technology law. He currently maintains advisory board positions with multiple technology companies.About Talbot WestTalbot West is an AI and digital transformation enablement firm serving mid-market and enterprise organizations. Founded by CEO Jacob Andra and SVP of Solutions Architecture Stephen Karafiath (former leader of Oracle's Developer Innovations Team), the firm delivers Fortune 500-grade AI implementation methodology with small-firm speed and flexibility. Talbot West's proprietary methodologies include FRAME (Future-Readiness Assessment and Modernization Engineering), APEX (AI Prioritization and EXecution), and CHAI (Cognitive Hive AI) architecture.Media ContactJacob Andra CEO, Talbot West jacob@talbotwest.com 801-631-2927 https://talbotwest.com

