viveEV and Slint Collaboration: Charger Interface Upgraded for Clearer Visuals and Transititions

viveEV UI

viveEV implemented Slint as its UI layer to improve responsiveness and simplify the charging flow, while keeping core systems unchanged.

viveEV has adopted Slint as the new user interface layer for its EV charging platform, improving screen responsiveness and simplifying on-screen steps. On viveEV chargers, screens present pricing, status, and charging progress in a clearer layout from plug-in to completion. Drivers see distinct visual states and guided prompts during each stage of the charging session, especially for newer EV users.At the same time, viveEV teams can adjust layouts, icons, and typography across different product lines while maintaining a unified viveEV look. Slint now serves as the UI layer within viveEV's platform, and core charging, payment, and connectivity systems remain unchanged. Shared components can be reused across charger models, reducing duplicate work and helping keep visuals consistent as viveEV expands to new hardware and partners."Slint enabled us to build a richer, more intuitive interface for our chargers. We can now use smooth animations, clearer visual states, and more dynamic transitions that were difficult or too costly with our previous framework. We also have greater design flexibility to express the viveEV brand more precisely," said Minseok Grey, software engineer at viveEV.For drivers and site hosts, the change results in a clearer and more dependable charging experience, with faster feedback and more consistent on-screen visual cues. It also lays the groundwork for future enhancements, including richer real-time charging visuals, and guided troubleshooting, which can be introduced without affecting the stability of the current viveEV platform.

