viveEV and RED E Collaboration: Leveraging RED E’s Enterprise CSMS for Smarter Charging in Carrollton

viveEV–RED E charging site in Carrollton viveEV charger powered by RED E

The partnership combines viveEV’s hardware with RED E’s enterprise CSMS to deliver reliable, intelligent 24/7 EV charging in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carrollton charging site operates on the Charge Station Management System (CSMS) platform from RED E , a Detroit-based EV infrastructure software provider. RED E’s enterprise platform powers the viveEV station with intelligent monitoring, streamlined payment processing, and proactive diagnostics—all supported by the company’s in-house 24/7 team.By leveraging RED E’s robust back-end system, the site benefits from real-time control and responsive service, ensuring chargers remain reliable and ready for drivers at all times.The partnership brings together viveEV’s high-performance hardware and RED E’s proven software platform, delivering a seamless charging experience built on reliability, uptime, and customer satisfaction.RED E was recently recognized by J.D. Power as the top-ranked CCS charging network in the 2025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, reflecting the company’s continued focus on performance and driver support.“Partnering with RED E allows us to give drivers not just ultra-fast charging speeds, but also confidence that our stations are easy to use and well-supported around the clock,” the company said in a statement.

