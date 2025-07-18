viveEV’s 600 kW Ultra Slim and Tron DC Chargers Certified to U.S. Safety Standards by TÜV Rheinland (NRTL)

Certified to applicable U.S. safety standards including UL 2202, UL 2231-1, UL2231-2, UL 1998, and UL 991

600kW Ultra Slim and Tron chargers certified by TÜV Rheinland to key U.S. safety standards, confirming readiness for safe, compliant U.S. market deployment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viveEV , a global provider of high-performance EV charging solutions, announces that its flagship 600 kW Ultra Slim and Tron DC fast chargers have been certified to applicable U.S. safety standards including UL 2202, UL 2231-1, UL2231-2, UL 1998, and UL 991 by TÜV Rheinland, an OSHA-recognized Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). This milestone reinforces viveEV’s readiness for the North America market, confirming that its chargers meet the highest standards for safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance required for public deployment.In addition, both the Ultra Slim and Tron models are designed to meet globally recognized safety and communication protocols including standards that govern system interoperability, electromagnetic compatibility, and vehicle-to-charger communication. These include protocols reflected in ISO 15118, DIN 70121, IEC 61851-1, and IEC 61000-6-3, reinforcing viveEV’s commitment to cross-market compatibility and grid integration.Key Highlights• Compliance Certification: Tested and certified to UL 2202, UL 2231-1, UL 2202-2, UL 1998, and UL991 standards by TÜV Rheinland, an OSHA recognized NRTL demonstrating alignment with key U.S. safety requirements.• Global Standards Alignment: Designed in alignment with protocols reflected in ISO 15118, DIN 70121, IEC 61851-1, and IEC 61000-6-3, reinforcing viveEV’s commitment to international compliance, grid integration, and cross-market readiness.“Safety is at the heart of our engineering philosophy,” said Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV. “Our chargers were designed to meet the most rigorous standards from inception, and this certification granted by TÜV Rheinland demonstrates our commitment to uncompromised safety and reliability in real-world deployment.”viveEV’s 600kW Tron and Ultra Slim DC Fast Chargers redefine ultra-fast charging with dynamic power sharing of up to 600A per dispenser, supporting simultaneous charging for up to four vehicles. Engineered for deployment in space-constrained environments including fleet depots, gas stations, and urban retail centers. These chargers offer a compact footprint without compromising power or reliability. Both models support NACS and CCS1 connectors and feature multiple integrated payment options to accommodate a wide range of users and vehicle types.About viveEVviveEV, a member of the PNE Systems and Wonik PNE family, is a premier manufacturer and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Known for its cuttingedge technology, commitment to reliability, and sleek design, viveEV offers a complete suite of solutions, from high-efficiency Level 2 and DCFC chargers to full-service installation and support. With nearly two decades of experience and over 15,000 chargers deployed globally, viveEV is dedicated to empowering the transition to a sustainable future with EV charging solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses, property owners and fleet operators. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, viveEV is driving progress in the EV industry by making reliable, high-performance charging accessible across the U.S.To explore how viveEV is leading EV charging transformation in the U.S., visit viveEV’s website and follow the brand’s journey toward cleaner, smarter, and more accessible transportation.

