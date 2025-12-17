Milwaukee Entrepreneur Kevin Cahill Explores Helping Communities Fight the Privatization and Abuse of Public Resources
This is about leveling the playing field. It’s about democratizing effective advocacy. If we’ve figured out systems that work, then we should explore how to help other communities.””MILWAUKEE , WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the rapid success of Save Cedar Creek LLC’s campaign against a proposed private ski lake that would divert millions of gallons from Cedar Creek, Founder Kevin Cahill, and his team are exploring how the organization’s systems-based approach to advocacy can help other communities fight the privatization of public resources and lack of transparency in local government.
— Kevin Cahill | Founder | Peak 10 Marketing
In just six weeks, the campaign generated more than 2.8 million social media views and gathered more Town of Cedarburg petition signatures than residents who voted in the last statewide election. Save Cedar Creek has mobilized engineers, environmental professionals, and hundreds of residents using coordinated multi-channel outreach strategies typically reserved for corporate marketing campaigns.
The effort has drawn bipartisan political support including a listening session with State Senator Jodie Sinykin,. Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office confirmed the Army Corps of Engineers had not approved the latest project plan. And Senator Ron Johnson’s office submitted an inquiry with the Department of Fish and Wildlife regarding bald eagle protections. The campaign has also attracted coverage from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, WISN, and TMJ4.
The organization mobilized engineers, environmental professionals, and hundreds of residents using coordinated multi-channel outreach strategies typically reserved for corporate marketing campaigns.
“We didn’t approach this like traditional activists. We approached it like a business problem,” said Cahill, who is also founder and CEO of Peak 10 Marketing, a Milwaukee-area marketing consultancy. “Data-backed analysis, measurable outcomes, transparent reporting, coordinated messaging across every channel. The same systems that have generated over $750 million in measurable growth for our manufacturing clients work just as well when you’re fighting for your community’s water supply.”
That business-minded approach is what sets Save Cedar Creek apart, and what other communities have started asking about.
Cahill brings 30 years of experience building systems that scale. Before founding Peak 10 Marketing, he led a $100 million-plus sales organization at Lifetouch (Shutterfly), Founded Cahill Consulting, and worked as COO at the International Association of Wellness Professionals, a global organization serving tens of thousands of practitioners in dozens of countries.
His work has consistently focused on eliminating silos, creating visibility into what drives results, and building infrastructure that produces predictable, repeatable outcomes.
When the proposed Gauthier Ski Lake Project threatened to extract millions of gallons from Cedar Creek and local aquifers for a 13.2-acre private pond, Cahill and his neighbors applied those same principles to community organizing.
The result: a campaign that operates more like a growth-stage company than a typical grassroots effort.
Save Cedar Creek tracks engagement metrics, coordinates paid and organic media, maintains PR, petitions collection and reporting, while providing regular transparency updates showing where donated funds go and what results they generate.
The petition results demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach. By treating signature collection as a conversion funnel rather than a casual awareness effort, Save Cedar Creek achieved participation rates that exceeded statewide election turnout in the Town of Cedarburg.
“Most communities facing these fights are outgunned,” Cahill said. “They’re up against well-funded developers, lawyers who know every procedural trick, and local governments that don’t always prioritize transparency. But you don’t need a bigger budget. You need better systems. You need to treat organizing like manufacturing treats production: measurable inputs, predictable outputs, continuous improvement.”
That methodology has proven effective. Within six weeks, Save Cedar Creek built a coalition spanning political affiliations, compiled extensive legal and environmental analysis identifying potential violations of Wisconsin statutes and federal endangered species protections, and shifted public conversation about the project from a local land-use question to a broader examination of water stewardship and government accountability.
Now, as other Wisconsin communities and organizations beyond the state reach out asking how Save Cedar Creek achieved its results, Cahill and the organization’s leadership are considering how to share what they’ve learned.
Kevin Cahill emphasized. “This is about leveling the playing field. It’s about democratizing effective advocacy. If we’ve figured out systems that work, and other communities are fighting similar battles against resource privatization and opaque governance, then we should explore how to help.”
Cahill operates Peak 10 Marketing from the Milwaukee area, serving manufacturing and high-ticket product companies nationally and internationally.
The firm’s proprietary methodologies, including the Modular Marketing System and M2CO Method (Marketing Milestone Conversion Optimization), focus on omni-channel alignment and attribution across long sales cycles.
His dual track of business leadership and community advocacy reflects a consistent approach: build systems that endure, make decisions based on data rather than assumptions, and prioritize transparency in every operation.
“Whether you’re helping a manufacturer scale to $50 million in revenue or organizing a community to protect its water supply, the fundamentals are the same,” Cahill said. “Clear objectives. Coordinated execution. Measurable results. Accountability.”
As Save Cedar Creek continues its work in the Milwaukee area while exploring how its model might serve other communities, the organization maintains its founding principle: every citizen deserves a voice in what happens to their community’s shared resources, and effective organizing requires the same rigor businesses apply to growth.
For more information about Save Cedar Creek’s campaign, visit [website]. For media inquiries, contact [contact information].
About Kevin Cahill
Kevin Cahill is the founder and CEO of Peak 10 Marketing, a Milwaukee-area marketing consultancy specializing in systematic growth for manufacturers and high-ticket product companies.
He co-founded Save Cedar Creek LLC in 2025 and serves as co-owner of the International Association of Wellness Professionals. His career spans corporate leadership at Lifetouch, entrepreneurship across multiple industries, and volunteer work with the YMCA, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics.
About Save Cedar Creek LLC
Save Cedar Creek LLC is a grassroots organization formed in 2025 to oppose the proposed Gauthier Ski Lake Project in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The organization applies business systems and data-driven methodologies to environmental advocacy, community organizing, and government accountability.
Kevin Cahill
Peak 10 Marketing
+1 414-441-5641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.