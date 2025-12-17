Milwaukee Entrepreneur Kevin Cahill Explores Helping Communities Fight the Privatization and Abuse of Public Resources

About

Peak 10 Marketing, founded in 2013 by Kevin Cahill, is a Wisconsin-based consultancy that helps product-driven manufacturers engineer predictable revenue growth. Drawing on more than 30 years of Cahill’s leadership experience in manufacturing, retail, and online education, the firm specializes in building integrated marketing systems that connect digital advertising with offline sales. Through proprietary frameworks like the Modular Marketing System™, Marketing MindMap™, and M2CO™ (Marketing Milestone Conversion Optimization) Method, Peak 10 Marketing enables manufacturers to capture lost attribution, generate more qualified quotes, and scale revenue—often doubling sales within 12 months. The company primarily serves U.S.-based manufacturers with annual revenues between $5M–$50M, providing national reach with a strong focus on industrial equipment and high-ticket consumer goods sectors. Peak 10 Marketing is committed to delivering measurable ROI and long-term growth for owner-led businesses.

