Milwaukee Business Leader Kevin Cahill Leverages Peak 10 Marketing Systems to Reach 1 in 3 Wisconsin Voters

Commission Members Reference Save Cedar Creek Campaign Metrics in Three-Part Denial Recommendation; Final Decision Scheduled for January Town Board Meeting

When your home and water are threatened, you don't experiment. We applied the same systems that have generated hundreds of millions in revenue for manufacturers over 15 years.”
— Kevin Cahill | Peak 10 Marketing
MILWAUKEE , WI, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Cedarburg Planning Commission recommended denial of a proposed 13.2-acre private ski lake on December 18, 2024, with commission members citing community opposition data compiled by Save Cedar Creek LLC as a significant factor in their decision.

The commission recommended denial of all three components of the Gauthier family’s application: rezoning, conditional use permit, and land division. The proposal would extract water from Cedar Creek and local aquifers to create a private recreational facility.

According to reports from TMJ4 and CBS58, Planning Commission members specifically referenced the thousands of petition signatures and data presented by Save Cedar Creek during their deliberations.

Save Cedar Creek LLC, formed in November 2024, documented 3,240 petition signatures opposing the project, including 1,266 from Town of Cedarburg residents.

The grassroots campaign reached 1,009,551 unique viewers across Wisconsin in six weeks using data-driven community organizing methods.

Kevin Cahill, founder of Save Cedar Creek LLC and a Town of Cedarburg resident whose property borders Cedar Creek, applied marketing systems from his professional background to track campaign metrics including petition signatures, public meeting attendance, yard sign distribution, and digital reach.

The campaign reached approximately one in three Wisconsin voters on a budget of $9,000.

The Town of Cedarburg Board will make the final decision on the proposal at a meeting scheduled for January 2025.

“The Planning Commission evaluated the data, listened to residents, and recommended denial based on the facts presented,” Cahill said. “This demonstrates that systematic community organizing and transparent data can influence local government decisions.”

Save Cedar Creek has identified potential violations of Wisconsin statutes and federal endangered species protections related to documented populations of bald eagles, Northern Long-Eared Bats, and Hines Emerald Dragonflies in the affected area. The organization has also raised questions about the approval process and public notice requirements.

The Save Cedar Creek campaign has received coverage from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, WISN, TMJ4, and CBS58.

Kevin Cahill is the founder and CEO of Peak 10 Marketing, a manufacturing marketing consultancy based in Wisconsin.

The campaign documented its community organizing approach in a case study available at www.peak10marketing.com/blog/community-based-marketing.

Several Wisconsin communities and organizations have contacted Save Cedar Creek asking about the methods used in the campaign.

Additional information about Save Cedar Creek LLC is available at www.savecedarcreekwi.com.

Stop the Gauthier Ski Lake Project | Save Cedar Creek

