Milwaukee Entrepreneur Kevin Cahill and Save Cedar Creek Volunteers Celebrate a Win for Wisconsin’s Waterways
This is what community looks like when people show up with heart, facts, and perseverance.”MILWAUKEE , WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee entrepreneur Kevin Cahill, Founder of Save Cedar Creek LLC, is celebrating the extraordinary efforts of volunteers, environmental experts, civic leaders, and community members who came together around a shared mission: protecting one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most vital natural resources.
— Kevin Cahill | Save Cedar Creek & Peak 10 Marketing
What began as concern voiced by a handful of residents quickly grew into a coordinated grassroots movement rooted in data, public engagement, and a deep respect for Wisconsin’s water heritage.
Residents of the Town of Cedarburg raised serious concerns about a proposed 13-acre private pond project that would have diverted millions of gallons of water from Cedar Creek and the local aquifer for private use. Community members warned the project posed risks to creek flow, wetlands, wildlife habitat, downstream users, and long-term water sustainability, sparking widespread calls for transparency and rigorous environmental review.
Early coverage by Claudia Levens at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel played a critical role in elevating the issue beyond local meetings and into the broader public conversation, helping residents across the region understand what was at stake and bringing regional attention to questions of public trust, water use, and local decision-making.
Reference: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/north/2024/12/cedarburg-residents-push-back-against-proposed-plan-for-private-pond/
As community engagement grew, additional reporting documented the momentum and impact of public opposition. TMJ4 News captured residents’ relief when the Plan Commission recommended denial of the proposal:
Reference: https://www.tmj4.com/news/ozaukee-county/some-cedarburg-residents-happy-as-plan-commission-recommends-denying-private-pond-proposal
CBS 58 highlighted the strength of grassroots turnout, covering Cedarburg residents who showed up despite harsh winter conditions to voice concerns and demand transparency:
Reference: https://www.cbs58.com/news/cedarburg-residents-voice-disapproval-over-proposed-plan-to-build-private-pond
Kevin Cahill, a Milwaukee entrepreneur and longtime Cedarburg resident, led the grassroots response through Save Cedar Creek while drawing on his background as Founder of Peak 10 Marketing, Cahill Consulting, and Co-Owner of the International Association of Wellness Professionals.
Under his leadership, Save Cedar Creek mobilized thousands of petition signers, partnered with environmental and hydrology experts, and ensured the issue remained visible, data-driven, and community-focused.
A key moment in the process came with the release of a detailed technical memo from Milwaukee Riverkeeper, which provided expert analysis on water use, environmental risk, and public trust considerations. That report, submitted directly to the Town Board, became a cornerstone document in the public record and can be reviewed here:
Reference: https://savecedarcreek.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/MKE+River+Keepers+Memo+to+Town+Board+Dec+2025+Final.pdf
“Our work has always been about protecting shared resources that belong to everyone,” Cahill shared. “Just one more step remains at the January 7th Town Board meeting to put an end to this potentially dangerous project. Our next step is passing a Town ordinance that permanently bans projects like this in the future.”
Cahill expressed heartfelt thanks to the many individuals and organizations who supported the effort. Special recognition was given to Cheryl and Jennifer at Milwaukee Riverkeeper for their expertise and leadership, and to State Senator Jodi Habush Sinykin for taking the time to listen and engage when the movement was just getting started.
The campaign’s reach was amplified by local and regional media partners including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, WISN 12 NEWS, TMJ4 News, CBS 58, and News Graphic, whose reporting helped elevate community voices and bring transparency to a complex and highly consequential issue.
Save Cedar Creek also thanked the many local businesses and supporters who stepped up, including Undefeated Screen Printing, The Keg Stars, Maggie’s Custom Cakes, Milwaukee Sign Company, and numerous local heroes who chose to remain anonymous. Appreciation was extended to the Town Planning Committee for reviewing new information and demonstrating a willingness to reconsider earlier positions based on facts and community input.
Most of all, Cahill honored the core volunteer team whose time, expertise, hustle, and love for Cedar Creek formed the backbone of the movement: Suzanne Monroe Cahill, Molli Rasmussen, Noah Wise, Andrea Abendroth, Luiza Souza, Andrea Rainka, Caleb Wardenburg, Greg Kraft, and Kevin Cahill. A group photo taken with State Senator Jodi Habush Sinykin and community supporter Robby Abrahamian captures a meaningful moment in the campaign’s journey.
“Thank you to the universe for bringing us together around one common cause,” Cahill said. “This is what community looks like when people show up with heart, facts, and perseverance.”
Save Cedar Creek now looks ahead to the January 7th Town Board meeting, where supporters aim to secure another #DuckNo and take the final step toward protecting Cedar Creek for generations to come.
