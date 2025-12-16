Boston Parks to Host Winter Ultimate Disc Clinics

Free co-ed Ultimate disc clinics take place on Sundays from January 4 through January 25 for youth in grades 3–12, offering players of all experience levels the chance to learn the fundamentals of Ultimate disc in a fun, inclusive environment.

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with coaches from the Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance (BUDA) this winter to offer free co-ed youth Ultimate disc clinics at the Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue.

Program Dates: Sundays, January 4 to January 25

Session 1: Grades 3-8

Times: 8:00 - 8:50 a.m.

Session 2: Grades 9-12

Times: 8:55 - 9:50 a.m.

This new program is for kids in grades 3 to 12, regardless of previous experience. The goal of the program is to help players develop their basic skills so they can play a safe, fun, and fair self-officiated game of Ultimate.

Ultimate, originally known as Ultimate Frisbee, is a non-contact team sport played with a disc flung by hand. Points are scored by passing the disc to a teammate in the opposing end zone. Ultimate is played across the world in pickup games and by recreational, school, club, professional, and national teams at various age levels and with open, women's, and mixed divisions. BUDA fosters the sport by providing opportunities to learn, play, and teach spirited Ultimate in the greater Boston area.

Registration is free and open now at boston.gov/parks-sports. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged.

