Construction Financial Solutions Launches in South Carolina, Giving Brokers a Smarter Way to Offer Construction Loans

SPRING BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Financial Solutions (CFS)( www.constructionfinancial.com ), a national leader in owner-builder and custom home loan programs, is expanding its construction lending platform into South Carolina - providing mortgage brokers and loan officers with a streamlined, risk-free way to add construction financing to their product lineup.South Carolina’s housing market continues to strengthen, with median home prices rising 4% year-over-year and many counties experiencing far faster appreciation. Combined with the state’s robust job growth, these economic trends are driving high demand for new home construction. Brokers who lack construction lending options may find themselves unable to serve this growing segment, leaving referrals and revenue on the table.“Brokers in South Carolina are seeing unprecedented interest in new construction, but many don’t have the tools or programs to support that demand,” said Mike Scott, CEO of CFS. “CFS provides a turnkey model that helps brokers close construction loans with confidence, speed, and exceptional service.”What South Carolina Brokers Gain with CFS:• Construction loan solutions that serve clients who don’t fit restrictive 1X Close programs• Comprehensive training on originating and structuring custom construction loans• A knowledgeable support team that handles borrower and builder coordination• Fast, efficient draw management that keeps clients satisfied throughout the build• An opportunity to build long-term relationships with builders and developersWhether a broker is new to construction loans or a seasoned professional seeking better efficiency, CFS delivers the structure, resources, and expertise needed to expand services and strengthen their pipeline.About Construction Financial SolutionsConstruction Financial Solutions (CFS) is a trusted provider of construction loan solutions for mortgage brokers, direct lenders, and financial institutions. Specializing in risk-managed loan structures, draw management, and lender education, CFS simplifies construction financing to help lenders offer more competitive, borrower-friendly loan products. For more information, visit: www.constructionfinancial.com

