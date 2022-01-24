New York Interior Design Firm Vi Design Expands Reach Into South Florida Market
Vi Design is an award-winning interior design firm specializing in interior design and construction management in Boca Raton, Fl. and Brooklyn, N.Y.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has been a period of struggle for many, but a few strong outliers have shown that it was an opportunity for growth. Vi Design (https://www.vi-designs.com/) is an award-winning Interior Design Firm initially founded in New York that recently expanded into a new office in Boca Raton, FL. Owned by local entrepreneur and seasoned interior designer Violetta Ustayev, Vi Design is an example of the beauty that exists when you choose to grow through adversity.
Violetta is an interior design industry expert who has garnered attention for her ability to provide transitional contemporary designs to her mid/high-end trendy clientele. She credits growing up in a creative home of fashion and beautification for developing her keen eye for designs, patterns, and cohesive conceptualization. With over a decade of industry experience, Violetta has driven Vi Design by bringing her unparalleled attention to detail to client collaborations worldwide.
“Growing Vi Design in New York was an incredible experience,” recalls Ustayev on her journey in the industry. “When COVID-19 hit, I knew it would be a risk to push forward with moving my children as a single mom down to Florida and expanding into a new market but it was one that I was willing to take. Looking back over a year later, we’ve made our mark here in South Florida and have worked on incredible projects with new and old clients. I’m really excited to see what the future holds and how we will continue to grow in the community.”
While the Boca Raton studio is her newest venture, Ustayev is no stranger to the business world. The mother of three holds multiple degrees and has worked in various client renovation and development projects. Ustayev is uniquely positioned to work with clients looking for a designer who has a vision and an understanding of the complexities of various residential and commercial projects.
About Violetta Ustayev
In addition to her Parsons School of Design professional training, she is experienced in the complete process of buying, renovating, and reselling homes -- a skill that allows her to manage various projects for clients in different stages of the design process. After building a successful business in Brooklyn, N.Y., Violetta expanded her practice and opened a design studio in Boca Raton, FL. Today, Violetta works with private residential clients along the East Coast as well as commercial projects nationally. In addition to running her own business, she is dedicated to guiding and mentoring future interior designers in navigating the industry.
About Vi Design
Vi Design is an award-winning Interior Design Firm that specializes in interior design and construction management. With offices in New York and Florida, Vi Design has built a reputation through a strong commitment to serving clients with quality work from concept to completion. For more information visit https://www.vi-designs.com/
