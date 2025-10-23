Construction Financial Solutions Brings Builder-Friendly Construction Financing to Alabama

Whether you're an owner-builder managing your own project or a high-volume contractor juggling multiple builds, CFS helps you secure financing through a network of experienced brokers and lenders that understand the complexity of new construction.

SPRING BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Financial Solutions (CFS), a trusted name in custom construction lending, is now expanding into Alabama, bringing flexible, builder-ready loan programs that simplify financing for contractors, developers, and owner-builders across the state.With Alabama’s booming residential growth and demand for custom homes, CFS offers a strategic financing solution tailored to today’s builder needs. Whether you're an owner-builder managing your own project or a high-volume contractor juggling multiple builds, CFS helps you secure financing through a network of experienced brokers and lenders that understand the complexity of new construction.“Builders in Alabama need lending partners who don’t slow down the build process with red tape or rigid requirements,” said Mike Scott, CEO of Construction Financial Solutions. “Our approach offers adaptable draw schedules, fast funding turnaround, and a support system that keeps projects on track.”Why Alabama Builders Partner with CFS:- Customizable 2X Close loan structures – not a one-size-fits-all model- Flexible funding that adjusts to real-time project needs- Fast draw disbursements to keep your trades and timelines moving- A team that educates borrowers, streamlining your involvement- Direct broker referrals from CFS’s trusted networkCFS also supports builders by providing financing solutions for buyers who may not qualify through traditional lenders, opening more doors for qualified clients and projects alike.About Construction Financial SolutionsConstruction Financial Solutions (CFS) is a trusted provider of construction loan solutions for mortgage brokers, direct lenders, and financial institutions. Specializing in risk-managed loan structures, draw management, and lender education, CFS simplifies construction financing to help lenders offer more competitive, borrower-friendly loan products. For more information, visit: www.constructionfinancial.com

