Sig Zane Designs and 3 Tres Tequila Unveil Limited Edition Reposado Artist Series Featuring Kuhao Zane

Limited Edition artist series celebrates Hawaiian storytelling through art and premium tequila.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooted in Hilo and shaped by four decades of cultural storytelling, Sig Zane Designs has been a pillar of Hawaiian design since 1985. Founded inside a small poi shop on Kīlauea Avenue, the brand began with hand-printed goods honoring place, ancestry, and narrative. As it grew, Sig Zane Designs expanded into its flagship home on Kamehameha Avenue—now an iconic space deeply connected to the Hilo community.Along this journey, Sig Zane Designs formed a longstanding friendship with Keli‘i and Mark of 3 Tres Tequila, united by a shared commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and culture. That relationship comes to life in the 3 Tres Reposado Artist Series, Volume 1, a collaboration honoring the streets, families, and foundations that shaped both brands.At the heart of the release is 3 Tres Tequila Reposado, a limited-edition, additive-free, 100% blue agave expression crafted with restraint and precision. Rested for five months in oak barrels, the Reposado reveals a refined balance of warmth and brightness, unfolding with notes of butterscotch, citrus peel, cracked pepper, and cooked agave. Bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof) and produced in a highly limited run of just 300 bottles, each release reflects a commitment to purity, patience, and honest craftsmanship. Its quality has been recognized with 95 points from The Tasting Panel Magazine (May 2025) and a Gold Medal at the 2024 Proof Awards, affirming its place among exceptional modern tequilas.

