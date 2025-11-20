Submit Release
DEVANT CHAMPAGNE UNVEILS THE WORLD’S FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE LUMINOUS LABELS

Part Ritual. Part Rebellion”
— Mark Becker
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devant Champagne, the rising disruptor in modern luxury sparkling wine, announces the release of its groundbreaking interactive luminous labels—the first Champagne labels in the world designed to come alive. Developed in collaboration with members of the original team behind Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), Devant is bringing excitement, edge, and innovation to a category long dominated by heritage brands, safe labels, and oversized marketing budgets.

Devant isn’t cheating the system.
The brand is built on real Champagne craftsmanship:

36 months on the lees

Family-owned grower–producer partnership

Authentic French terroir with a special cuvée designed for a second, third, and many more glasses

No shortcuts. No mass—market dilution.

The same quality found inside the bottle now meets design that refuses to play it safe.

A Luminous Label That Actually Does Something

Devant’s fully interactive labels are engineered to light up, react to movement, and electrify the room—merging art, energy, and modern luxury in a way Champagne has never done before.

This isn’t a sticker.
It isn’t a gimmick.
It’s living art, transforming each bottle into a centerpiece.

Bold palettes define the collection—electric red for Devant Rosé and neon ice-blue for Devant Brut—creating a ritual worthy of nightlife, collectors, celebrations, and trendsetters. Designed for the $50–$69 tier, Devant delivers true Champagne craft at a price point where consumers are hungry for something new.

“This Is Not Your Grandma’s Champagne.” — Mark Becker, Creator

In a category filled with century-old houses protecting tradition and recycling the same visuals, Devant speaks directly to a new generation:

People who want quality they can actually taste

Design they want to show off

The dreamers, creators, and storytellers

A brand that blends luxury with rebellion

True Champagne that’s fun—an expression of life

A Hibred Beverages Creation — Built on Culture, Creativity & Fun

Devant Champagne is part of Hibred Beverages, a creative beverage house known for distinctive, story-driven craft brands:

3 Tres Tequila — www.3trestequila.com

The only stackable tequila bottle in the world. @3trestequila

Devant Champagne — www.devantchampagne.com

Part Ritual. Part Rebellion. @devantchampagne

Kahana Wines — www.kahanawines.com

The Happiest Wine in the World. @kahanawines

Kahana Water — www.kahanawater.com

The Best Water in the World. @kahanawater

The mission across the portfolio: elite quality, authentic storytelling, and design that stands out anywhere.

A New Standard for Modern Champagne

“People are tired of Champagne that looks the same, tastes the same, and markets the same,” said Becker. “We wanted to bring back fun, bring back art, bring back energy. Devant is for the people who don’t wait for an invitation—they build their own table.”

With distribution accelerating in major markets, Devant is positioned to shake up a long-stagnant $50-tier controlled by brands that have barely changed in decades. Champagne must evolve—and Devant is leading the charge.

Availability

Devant Champagne Luminous Rosé and Luminous Brut are rolling out to select retailers, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Current U.S. markets:
FL, GA, HI, AZ, TX, MI — RNDC
IL — Romano Beverage
WI — Badger Liquor
NY — Empire Merchants
CA, WA, CO — Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits

Media Contact

Hibred Beverage & Supply Co.
Press & Partnerships: customerservice@hibredbeverages.com

Purchase & Information: www.devantchampagne.com

Instagram: @devantchampagne

Mark Becker
Hibred Beverages
