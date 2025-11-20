light up the night

DEVANT CHAMPAGNE UNVEILS THE WORLD’S FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE LUMINOUS LABELS

Part Ritual. Part Rebellion” — Mark Becker

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devant Champagne , the rising disruptor in modern luxury sparkling wine , announces the release of its groundbreaking interactive luminous labels—the first Champagne labels in the world designed to come alive. Developed in collaboration with members of the original team behind Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), Devant is bringing excitement, edge, and innovation to a category long dominated by heritage brands, safe labels, and oversized marketing budgets.Devant isn’t cheating the system.The brand is built on real Champagne craftsmanship:36 months on the leesFamily-owned grower–producer partnershipAuthentic French terroir with a special cuvée designed for a second, third, and many more glassesNo shortcuts. No mass—market dilution.The same quality found inside the bottle now meets design that refuses to play it safe.A Luminous Label That Actually Does SomethingDevant’s fully interactive labels are engineered to light up, react to movement, and electrify the room—merging art, energy, and modern luxury in a way Champagne has never done before.This isn’t a sticker.It isn’t a gimmick.It’s living art, transforming each bottle into a centerpiece.Bold palettes define the collection—electric red for Devant Rosé and neon ice-blue for Devant Brut—creating a ritual worthy of nightlife, collectors, celebrations, and trendsetters. Designed for the $50–$69 tier, Devant delivers true Champagne craft at a price point where consumers are hungry for something new.“This Is Not Your Grandma’s Champagne.” — Mark Becker, CreatorIn a category filled with century-old houses protecting tradition and recycling the same visuals, Devant speaks directly to a new generation:People who want quality they can actually tasteDesign they want to show offThe dreamers, creators, and storytellersA brand that blends luxury with rebellionTrue Champagne that’s fun—an expression of lifeA Hibred Beverages Creation — Built on Culture, Creativity & FunDevant Champagne is part of Hibred Beverages, a creative beverage house known for distinctive, story-driven craft brands:3 Tres Tequila — www.3trestequila.com The only stackable tequila bottle in the world. @3trestequilaDevant Champagne — www.devantchampagne.com Part Ritual. Part Rebellion. @devantchampagneKahana Wines — www.kahanawines.com The Happiest Wine in the World. @kahanawinesKahana Water — www.kahanawater.com The Best Water in the World. @kahanawaterThe mission across the portfolio: elite quality, authentic storytelling, and design that stands out anywhere.A New Standard for Modern Champagne“People are tired of Champagne that looks the same, tastes the same, and markets the same,” said Becker. “We wanted to bring back fun, bring back art, bring back energy. Devant is for the people who don’t wait for an invitation—they build their own table.”With distribution accelerating in major markets, Devant is positioned to shake up a long-stagnant $50-tier controlled by brands that have barely changed in decades. Champagne must evolve—and Devant is leading the charge.AvailabilityDevant Champagne Luminous Rosé and Luminous Brut are rolling out to select retailers, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer channels.Current U.S. markets:FL, GA, HI, AZ, TX, MI — RNDCIL — Romano BeverageWI — Badger LiquorNY — Empire MerchantsCA, WA, CO — Pacific Edge Wine & SpiritsMedia ContactHibred Beverage & Supply Co.Press & Partnerships: customerservice@hibredbeverages.comPurchase & Information: www.devantchampagne.com Instagram: @devantchampagne

