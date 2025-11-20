DEVANT CHAMPAGNE UNVEILS THE WORLD’S FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE LUMINOUS LABELS
Devant isn’t cheating the system.
The brand is built on real Champagne craftsmanship:
36 months on the lees
Family-owned grower–producer partnership
Authentic French terroir with a special cuvée designed for a second, third, and many more glasses
No shortcuts. No mass—market dilution.
The same quality found inside the bottle now meets design that refuses to play it safe.
A Luminous Label That Actually Does Something
Devant’s fully interactive labels are engineered to light up, react to movement, and electrify the room—merging art, energy, and modern luxury in a way Champagne has never done before.
This isn’t a sticker.
It isn’t a gimmick.
It’s living art, transforming each bottle into a centerpiece.
Bold palettes define the collection—electric red for Devant Rosé and neon ice-blue for Devant Brut—creating a ritual worthy of nightlife, collectors, celebrations, and trendsetters. Designed for the $50–$69 tier, Devant delivers true Champagne craft at a price point where consumers are hungry for something new.
“This Is Not Your Grandma’s Champagne.” — Mark Becker, Creator
In a category filled with century-old houses protecting tradition and recycling the same visuals, Devant speaks directly to a new generation:
People who want quality they can actually taste
Design they want to show off
The dreamers, creators, and storytellers
A brand that blends luxury with rebellion
True Champagne that’s fun—an expression of life
A Hibred Beverages Creation — Built on Culture, Creativity & Fun
Devant Champagne is part of Hibred Beverages, a creative beverage house known for distinctive, story-driven craft brands:
3 Tres Tequila — www.3trestequila.com
The only stackable tequila bottle in the world. @3trestequila
Devant Champagne — www.devantchampagne.com
Part Ritual. Part Rebellion. @devantchampagne
Kahana Wines — www.kahanawines.com
The Happiest Wine in the World. @kahanawines
Kahana Water — www.kahanawater.com
The Best Water in the World. @kahanawater
The mission across the portfolio: elite quality, authentic storytelling, and design that stands out anywhere.
A New Standard for Modern Champagne
“People are tired of Champagne that looks the same, tastes the same, and markets the same,” said Becker. “We wanted to bring back fun, bring back art, bring back energy. Devant is for the people who don’t wait for an invitation—they build their own table.”
With distribution accelerating in major markets, Devant is positioned to shake up a long-stagnant $50-tier controlled by brands that have barely changed in decades. Champagne must evolve—and Devant is leading the charge.
Availability
Devant Champagne Luminous Rosé and Luminous Brut are rolling out to select retailers, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer channels.
Current U.S. markets:
FL, GA, HI, AZ, TX, MI — RNDC
IL — Romano Beverage
WI — Badger Liquor
NY — Empire Merchants
CA, WA, CO — Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits
