3 Tres Release limited edition Stackable Bottles

Worlds only Stackable bottles 750ml bottles 3 stack

375ml Blanco, 375ml Reposado, 375ml Aneko perfectly packaged in a woodbox for the holidays

Crafted with Purpose. Poured with Precision. Delivered with Prestige” — Mark Becker

LAS VEGAS, HI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hibred Beverages operates with a vision to redefine the beverage industry by introducing products that are both groundbreaking and reflective of modern consumer needs. The stackable tequila bottles are designed to cater to those who appreciate the finer things in life, offering a unique way to enjoy, and display their favorite spirits.This is the only bottle in the World where you can get 3 different expressions: Blanco, Reposado and Anejo.Our tequila has no fake flavors, family owned, crafted with purpose, poured with precision and delivered with prestige.The launch of these limited edition bottles marks a significant milestone for Hibred Beverages, as it continues to lead the way in innovative beverage solutions. With a focus on sustainability and design, the company is poised to set new standards in the industry. Hibred Beverages is made up of former Armand De Brignac members who know design and know marketing. Blind taste us against the best, we are not afraid. This is the future.For more information about Hibred Beverages and their latest offerings, interested parties are encouraged to explore the company's portfolio of products, which exemplify the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Go to our website to order online. Instagram @3trestequila

