Quality Innovations Partners with MEG, Launch ISO 9001 Certifications

Dr. Mike Gospodinsky, Owner Quality Innovations MEG LLC Logo Dr. Mike Gospodinsky's company: Quality Innovations

ISO 9001 Certifications through Quality Innovations and Madison Education Group's Partnership

Quality Innovations is proud to partner with the MEG to provide these initial courses in Quality Management.” — Dr. Mike Gospodinsky

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group , (MEG) and Quality Innovations recently announced an expanding partnership to deliver online, quality assurance certifications and lead auditor training programs. The collaboration between the two organizations has led to the launch of the first offerings: ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance System and ISO 9001:2015 Exemplar Global Certification. The self-guided, online certification program prepares individuals to become certified via Exemplar Global, conduct quality assurance audits, and lead auditing teams.Lead auditors are part of ever-expanding, quality assurance industry. According to a recent report, as of 2024, the global quality assurance industry was valued at over $45 million and is expected to surpass $65 million by 2033. Lead auditors, too, are in high demand with the authors of Career Opportunities for Certified ISO 9001 Lead Auditors, noting that entry level, lead auditor salaries range from $80,000 to $100,000 per year with experienced auditors earning, on average, $125,000 and up.Since 1996, Dr. Mike Gospodinsky, founder of Quality Innovations, has supported clients across industries—including automotive, aerospace, medical, and manufacturing—with auditing, consulting, and certification services tailored to international requirements. Today, through the partnership with MEG, Gospodinsky is expanding his organization’s reach and brand.Of the partnership and the new offerings, Dr. Gospodinsky stated, “Quality Innovations is proud to partner with the MEG to provide these initial courses in Quality Management .” Gospodinsky added that future courses are already planned and under development.Hosted on MEG’s MaxCampus online classroom platform and offered through the Madison School of Professional Development, the first quality assurance programs are now live. Gospodinsky and Quality Innovations chose MEG and MaxCampus as the system offers future lead auditors the opportunity to register for and complete their internationally recognized certifications in a self-guided, user friendly, online classroom system. Students in the program also benefit from expert-led support from the experienced auditors and consultants at Quality Innovations.For over 25 years, Quality Innovations has provided highly sought after services in both quality assurance education and quality assurance auditing and consulting. MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services including both higher education and business consulting as well as executive and life coaching. MEG is home to the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA), which offers accredited and internationally recognized coaching education certifications. MEG is also home to the MaxCampus Systems--a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a customizable, administrative information system with a LMS to provide a single, organization-wide platform that is applicable across industries.To learn more, visit https://meg-spd.com/ or email info@meg-spd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.