Announcing the Madison Coaching Academy Scholarship Offer

Madison Coaching Academy Scholarship Offer 2025

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madison Coaching Academy (MCA) , a division of Madison Education Group , announced last week that for the remainder of 2025 through to January 15, 2026, all of its certified coaching education programs and pathways will be offered at reduced, scholarship rates. This special offer means aspiring life and business coaches can earn the credentials they need to launch their coaching career at a savings of up to 65% per certification.Certified coaches are part of a $4.5 billion, professional coaching industry world-wide. According to a recent Coaching Statistics Report, the global coaching market is up 60% since 2019 and expected to reach $7.3 billion in 2025. Professional life, business, and executive coaches are hired by their clients to help them set and achieve personal and professional goals through a structured coaching and mentoring process. Professional coaching client's range can be individuals or organizations, making professional coaching a rewarding and potentially lucrative career.Demand for coaches is at an all-time high, with over 1.5 million monthly internet searches for coaching services. Globally, certified coaches make an average hourly rate of $175 with the average hourly rate in North America coming in at $244. In fact, the same recent report highlighted the rapidly growing coaching industry and researchers predicted continued market growth and increased focus on certification and accountability across the industry.In this, the MCA is leading the way with a diverse set of accredited coaching pathways to help aspiring coaches advance their credentials and launch their coaching careers. The programs are divided into two levels. Level 1 includes four certification options: certified life coach, certified coach practitioner, certified executive coach, and certified emotional intelligence coach.After completing one of the certifications in Level 1, the newly certified coaches can then complete the level 2 pathways such as the ACC Credential Pathway by completing both the Certified Life Coach program and a 1-on-1 Mentoring Package. You can learn more about the programs and the scholarships at MCA Coaching Certifications.The MCA programs are accredited through the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the MCA is endorsed by the Certified Coaches Alliance (CCA). These recognitions ensure that MCA certifications meet the highest global standards in coaching and are recognized and respected worldwide.Of the programs and the scholarship offer, Dr. Vernon Swartz, Vice President and head of the MCA, said “it’s a great time to join this multi-billion-dollar coaching industry and MCA is excited to offer these scholarships to help aspiring coaches advance their credentials and expand their impact.”In addition to the scholarship rates on the certification programs, the scholarships also include additional perks for aspiring coaches including a two-month complimentary membership in the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) Professional Membership Organization. This organization offers members the opportunity to advance their careers, promote their personal or corporate brand, gain usage rights to membership status and the MSPD logo, network globally with other members, and gain eligibility to an annual series of career advancing, professional awards and recognitions.Along with being the home to the MCA and the MSPD, MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services. MEG offers higher education and business consulting services as well as professional coaching services. MEG is also home to the to the MaxCampus Systems--a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform. MaxCampus is also a state-of-the-art system capable of advancing professional coaching careers through its client and user management systems as well as its billing and finances tracking capabilities and a website management system. MCA graduates and MSPD members are eligible for reduced access subscriptions to the MaxCampus systems.Through the MCA and the MaxCampus system, MEG is making the dream of launching a professional coaching career more accessible and attainable than ever before. For more information, email info@meg-spd.com or visit MCA Coaching Certificates to learn more about how you can launch your own coaching career through the MCA coaching education programs and the end of 2025 scholarship offer.

