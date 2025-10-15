MEG Leadership Blog Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Dr. Scott Eidson, EVP of the MSPD MEG LLC Logo Sample Blog Page

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Madison Education Group (MEG) , through its Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD), is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its weekly leadership blog series. Among the different blogs hosted by MEG, the Wednesday Leadership Blog by Dr. Scott Eidson became a fan favorite and earlier in 2025, MEG began highlighting Dr. Scott’s blogs in a standalone section.The series began with the first posting, “3 Daily Leadership Questions,” on October 23rd, 2024. Throughout the rest of 2024, subsequent installments followed including “Gifts for Leaders” which Dr. Scott published on Christmas Eve 2024.In early 2025, MEG asked Dr. Scott to begin a weekly series and created a new section dedicated entirely to leadership and the MSPD Wednesday Leadership Blog. Throughout 2025, Dr. Scott has continued to publish articles on different topics and themes relating to leadership. Over the past few months, he has published series on visionary leadership and succession planning. Most recently, bad leadership has been the focus of several articles including “Leaders Leading Badly” and “When Leaders Lead Badly.”Dr. Scott, who also serves as the Executive Vice President of the MSPD, is a published author who holds two doctorates in history and business respectively. He has served in leadership roles in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. As an academic, his interests have recently revolved around leadership and improving leadership pathways. As an educator, he worked with doctoral students and stated that he loved helping his students think through their dissertation projects in leadership and leadership best practices. The blog series, he noted, is allowing him to continue his passion for thinking through concepts relating to leadership and then sharing his expertise through three weekly recommendations for leading more effectively. Read more from the blogs hosted by MEG here: https://meg-spd.com/media Dr. Scott said that he has found the weekly series both personally and professionally rewarding and that he enjoys thinking through the topics, researching the themes and concepts, and generally promoting leadership growth and development through his pieces.Of the anniversary of the blog, Dr. Scott stated, “It has been a really fun year sharing my leadership knowledge and experiences and I’m excited for another year of using this platform to promote the importance of leadership studies and development.”Later this month, Dr. Scott plans to provide readers with a “year in review” of the topics and recommended leadership best practices covered over this inaugural year of the series. However, Dr. Scott is always looking for recommendations of topics, themes, and things that he, as he states in his weekly sign offs, can “pontificate on.” To suggest a topic, readers are encouraged to send an email to info@meg-spd.com or to leave a comment on the MEG and MSPD social media sites.Along with the MSPD blogs and its professional development offerings , MEG is also a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services. MEG offers higher education and business consulting services. MEG is home to the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA), which offers both coaching education and coaching services, and is also home to the MaxCampus Systems--a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform.To learn more, visit https://meg-spd.com/ or email info@meg-spd.com

