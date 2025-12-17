Haply Robotics Introduces Touch-Enabled Physical AI Training Powered by NVIDIA at CES 2026

Adding Haptics Augments Training Models Haply's Inverse3 device controlling a Franka FR3 robotic arm inside NVIDIA Isaac Sim

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haply Robotics today announced a new milestone in its collaboration with NVIDIA: bringing high-fidelity haptic feedback directly into the AI training and data collection workflows of the NVIDIA Isaac Sim. Haply and NVIDIA codeveloped a demonstration that will be showcased at CES 2026 that highlights the effectiveness and necessity of haptic feedback in training robotic systems.By adding real world type interactions through the integration of Haply’s Inverse3 into Isaac Sim, a demonstrator will feel the virtual objects while conducting training data collection practices. By using this modality as part of the training process, the outcome is physical AI models that more closely reflect real world interactions.The simulations are running on NVIDIA RTX 6000 Blackwell GPUs, providing the necessary compute to handle the multimodal input data generated by the training process.Further model robustness is achieved through NVIDIA Cosmos, a platform of world foundation models, where the captured data is augmented across virtually infinite scenarios and environments through synthetic data generation. This powerful data augmentation happens in real time using NVIDIA AI infrastructure.These demonstrations will be hosted at the NVIDIA Showcase ( Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 4th Floor, Cobalt Foyer) and Haply’s booth ( #55235 ) during the CES 2026 Event in Las Vegas.“Haply is proud to be codeveloping this groundbreaking physical input system within the NVIDIA ecosystem of hardware and simulation.” - Colin Gallacher, Cofounder of Haply Robotics. “The outcome of this collaboration is robotic systems that are better trained to act in the real world.”About Haply RoboticsHaply Robotics builds advanced haptic interfaces and spatial interaction technologies that bring the sense of touch to digital creation, simulation, and robotic teleoperation. From professional XR design tools to high-fidelity human-robot interaction platforms, Haply’s solutions empower creators, engineers, educators, and researchers around the world.

