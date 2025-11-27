MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haply Robotics Wins Two CES 2026 Innovation Honoree Awards, Accelerating the Future of Physical AI, Haptics, and 3D DesignHaply Robotics is thrilled to announce its selection as a 2026 CES Innovation Honoree in two categories: Artificial Intelligence and XR & Spatial Computing. The honors will be awarded at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6–9, marking the second consecutive year Haply’s breakthroughs have been recognized on the world’s largest technology stage—following two Innovation Awards at CES 2025.These new accolades underscore Haply’s momentum as a force in Physical AI, human-robot interaction, high-fidelity haptics, and next-generation spatial design tools—and reinforce the company’s role in shaping how people create, interact, and innovate in digital and real worlds.________________________________________Award #1: XR & Spatial Computing — In Partnership with HexagonHaply Robotics and Hexagon have been honored for a transformative 3D sculpting solution that brings professional digital design and artistry into an anywhere-accessible, ultra-portable workflow.This award-winning collaboration unites Hexagon’s industry-leading 3D Geomagic Freeform software for organic modeling and bespoke computer aided design (CAD) with Haply’s compact, precision 3D haptic controller, delivering:. A natural sculpting experience that lets designers and creators shape digital materials with the same fluidity, accuracy, and control as working real clay.• Exceptional precision powered by a seamlessly integrated 3D mouse and software design platform—delivering professional accuracy with effortless ease of use.• A truly accessible solution that finally gives designers and artists the high-performance creative platform they’ve been waiting for at a cost anyone can afford.For the first time, creators can bring studio-grade tactile sculpting into classrooms, living rooms, coffee shops, or professional design environments—unlocking a new era of XR craftsmanship where creativity is not only seen, but felt.________________________________________Award #2: Artificial Intelligence — The Human Advanced Robotics Platform ( HARP In the Artificial Intelligence category, Haply Robotics earned recognition for its groundbreaking Human Advanced Robotics Platform (HARP), powered by the ultra-high-fidelity Inverse 3X input controller.HARP redefines how humans interact with robots by making teleoperation and robotic training dramatically more intuitive, responsive, and scalable.Together, HARP and Inverse 3X enable:• Precise human-motion capture at very high refresh rates• Natural movement-based teleoperation across several leading robots• Record and playback robotic paths at scaled movement rates – < 1x and up to 4x• Accelerated reinforcement-learning and imitation-learning pipelinesBy turning human skill into machine-understandable intelligence, HARP is a pioneering interface that facilitates the rise—where robots learn from real human dexterity, precision, and intent.________________________________________A Growing Legacy of InnovationWith four CES Innovation Awards in just two years, Haply Robotics is rapidly advancing the frontier of haptic interfaces, Physical AI training models, teleoperation, and immersive XR design."We are honored to once again be recognized by CES for our work at bridging the human–machine interface—where touch, intelligence, and immersive design technology converge,” said Colin Gallacher, President and Cofounder of Haply Robotics. “These awards validate our mission to make the digital world feel more human—whether you’re designing in XR or teaching robots through natural movement.”Haply Robotics will showcase both award-winning technologies at CES 2026, Venetian Expo, Booth #55235, where attendees can experience live demos and meet the team shaping the future of tactile computing and Physical AI.________________________________________About Haply RoboticsHaply Robotics builds advanced haptic interfaces and spatial interaction technologies that bring the sense of touch to digital creation, simulation, and robotic teleoperation. From professional XR design tools to high-fidelity human-robot interaction platforms, Haply’s solutions empower creators, engineers, educators, and researchers around the world.

