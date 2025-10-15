Haply Robotics and MedAcuity Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Precision Haptics in Medical and Robotic Systems

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedAcuity, a premier software engineering firm specializing in complex medical and robotic systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Haply Robotics, a Montréal-based technology leader in haptic and robotic interfaces. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of next-generation teleoperated systems that combine precision engineering with cutting-edge haptic feedback to transform remote medical, training, and simulation experiences.This partnership brings together Haply’s industry leading haptic technologies, including its award winning Inverse3X and MinVerse devices, with MedAcuity’s deep expertise in software architecture, system integration, and regulatory grade development. By uniting advanced tactile feedback with robust, compliant software systems, the two companies will deliver solutions that enhance operator control, fidelity, and safety in high-stakes environments.“This collaboration represents a natural alignment of strengths,” said Dennis Fuccione, President of MedAcuity. “Haply Robotics is at the forefront of human machine interaction, and together, we are poised to push the boundaries of what’s possible in remote robotic control and medical device innovation.”“Partnering with MedAcuity allows us to bring our advanced haptic technologies into new domains where precision and reliability are critical,” said Colin Gallacher, President of Haply Robotics. “Their proven track record in regulated medical and robotic systems complements our mission to deliver intuitive, tactile experiences that elevate human control in remote environments. Together, we’re enabling a new standard for human machine interaction.”With this partnership, the companies will co-develop solutions for a range of applications including robotic assisted surgery, remote diagnostics, and immersive simulation training, with a focus on delivering high-precision, real-time feedback that enhances user performance and confidence.As demand grows for intuitive, responsive human robot interfaces, particularly in telemedicine, defense, and industrial automation, the MedAcuity Haply collaboration is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation.________________________________________About MedAcuityHeadquartered in Westford, MA, MedAcuity is a leading software engineering firm dedicated to the development of complex, software-intensive medical and robotic solutions. With over a decade of experience in highly regulated environments, MedAcuity delivers full lifecycle software development and verification services that accelerate innovation while ensuring compliance, reliability, and patient safety.About Haply RoboticsBased in Montréal, Haply Robotics is a technology company specializing in haptics and robotic interfaces that bring the sense of touch to teleoperated systems. With its innovative products like the Inverse3X and MinVerse, Haply enables precise, realistic force feedback that allows operators to feel and control robots remotely with exceptional accuracy. The company’s multidisciplinary team is shaping the future of remote robotics, training, and simulation.

