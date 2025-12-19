ResiBrands Continues Give Back to the Community Across Home Services

ResiBrands is building a national home services network rooted in faith, service, and franchising that creates opportunity and strengthens communities.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResiBrands continues to expand its national home services network through franchising, supporting a growing portfolio of residential and commercial service brands. Founded by Steven Montgomery in 2011, ResiBrands is the parent company of That 1 Painter, Garage Up, Pink’s Window Services, Monty’s Handyman Services, and Action Exteriors.

Steven Montgomery, CEO and founder of ResiBrands, has spent more than a decade building the organization around franchise growth, operational consistency, and long-term opportunity for business owners. Through franchising, ResiBrands focuses on supporting people, creating meaningful work, and helping franchise owners build businesses designed to last. The company continues to expand while maintaining a strong emphasis on franchise support and community-centered values.

A Life Shaped by Service

Steven’s commitment to service was shaped early in life through his family’s involvement in mission work. His parents were missionaries, and he spent part of his childhood in Africa while they served local communities. His grandfather was also a missionary, reinforcing values of service and responsibility that would later influence Steven’s leadership approach.

These experiences played a significant role in shaping Steven’s perspective on business and community. His background continues to inform how he leads ResiBrands, emphasizing purpose, responsibility, and a desire to use business as a platform to serve others.

A Company Designed to Serve

When Steven founded ResiBrands, he built the company with the same heart for service that shaped his upbringing. That approach continues to influence how each brand operates today. Service and giving back are not treated as occasional initiatives but are reflected in the daily culture of the organization and in how teams support communities across the country.

ResiBrands encourages its brands and employees to remain engaged locally while operating within a structured franchise system that emphasizes professionalism, accountability, and consistency.

A Growing Impact at Home and Abroad

In addition to its domestic growth, ResiBrands supports global outreach initiatives connected to Steven Montgomery’s nonprofit efforts. Through this work, Bible schools are equipped and business skills are taught throughout East Africa, reflecting a broader commitment to community development.

In 2026, Steven is scheduled to travel to Kenya to lead a three-day business seminar for church leaders. Attendance is expected to exceed 800 participants, continuing his long-standing involvement in leadership development and international outreach.

Programs That Create Real Impact

Each brand within ResiBrands contributes to community service efforts in distinct ways. That 1 Painter operates the Paint It Forward program, an annual initiative that provides complimentary painting services to individuals, families, and organizations in need. In the most recent program, more than one hundred properties were painted nationwide over the course of seven days.

Pink’s Window Services supports communities through its Comp Cleans program, offering complimentary window cleaning services to local organizations making a positive impact. ResiBrands employees also participate in volunteer initiatives, including Habitat for Humanity projects and other community service efforts.

This year, ResiBrands is partnering with Partnerships for Children, a Central Texas nonprofit that supports children involved with Child Protective Services. Employees are assisting with the Holiday Wishes program, helping organize and wrap gifts for more than 8,000 children across 30 counties.

A Mission That Reaches Beyond Business

As ResiBrands continues to grow its franchise network, the company remains focused on supporting business owners, maintaining operational standards, and engaging with communities locally and internationally. Through franchising, volunteer efforts, and global outreach, ResiBrands continues to develop a home services platform built on long-term growth and service-driven leadership.

