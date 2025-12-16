Teens Arrested in Northeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three teens who assaulted a victim while attempting to rob them in Northeast.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the victim was walking home from school in the 100 block of Q Street, Northeast, when they were approached by three suspects. The suspects demanded property from the victim, who did not comply. The suspects assaulted the victim and unsuccessfully attempted to steal their property. The suspects fled the scene. The victim suffered from minor injuries.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Pre-Petition custody order, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

On Monday, December 15, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Pre-Petition custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Pre-Petition custody order, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 25164191

