Joined Bio Launches its Referral Program, Expanding Access and Earnings for its Participants

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joined Bio , the patient-powered research platform that’s reshaping how individuals participate in scientific research, today announced the launch of its Referral Program. This initiative introduces an earning model that allows individuals to grow their impact on medical discovery while increasing their own rewards.The Referral Program represents an important step forward in Joined Bio’s mission to make research participation open, inclusive, and rewarding for everyone.An Initiative for Participant-Driven GrowthAt the center of the new referral system is the BioCircle, the official Joined Bio participant community that enables members to earn by expanding the network by involving their friends and loved ones.“This program is about giving more value back to the people who make research possible,” said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. “Participants have consistently shared that they want more ways to contribute and more ways to benefit. The referral program reflects that need by placing the growth of research directly in the hands of the community.”Participants are eligible to receive ten dollars each time they refer someone who joins using their personalized link. This allows individuals to earn through their own participation as well as when they invite others to join the BioCircle research community.Simplicity and Accessibility at its CoreThe referral process is clear and simple for both the existing participant and their invited friends.Participants log in to their Joined Bio account, open their referral page, copy their unique link, and share it to earn ten dollars whenever one of their friends signs up and connects their health data. Invitees can just click the referral link, create a Joined Bio account, connect their healthcare data, and immediately unlock access to studies so they can start earning.Reward payments are issued after the participant and their friend both connect their data and remain on the platform for thirty days.Accelerating Breakthroughs by Expanding AccessBy giving people more ways to contribute and increasing the value returned to them, the referral program strengthens Joined Bio’s vision for a research system shaped by the people it serves. The Company welcomes adults of all ages and health experiences, whether living with a condition, managing a rare disease, or completely healthy.“Research only moves forward when real people take part,” said Dr. Christopher Ianelli, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. “Our referral program creates a ripple effect. Every new participant strengthens the data available to researchers, speeds up scientific progress, and brings us closer to breakthroughs that can change lives. It’s quite literally a BioCircle chain-reaction that we’re trying to achieve, with people at its core.”More information about the referral program can be found at www.joined.bio/referral-program-terms /.About Joined BioJoined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need their unique contributions. The company's technology platform enables individuals to contribute biospecimens, health data, and real-world insights that drive medical breakthroughs while receiving fair compensation for their participation. By making research participation as simple as e-commerce, Joined Bio has built the infrastructure for the next generation of medical discoveries. Learn more at www.joined.bio

