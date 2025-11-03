Joined Bio Acquires DNAsimple to Create Industry's Most Comprehensive Patient-Powered Research Platform

Joined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need them.

Combined Platform Offers Participants Up to 5X Higher Compensation While Expanding Research Capabilities from Saliva-Only to Complete Biospecimen Collection

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joined Bio , a revolutionary health technology company accelerating medical breakthroughs through patient-powered research, today announced the acquisition of DNAsimple , a pioneer in at-home research participation. The strategic acquisition unites DNAsimple's established network of research participants with Joined Bio's comprehensive biospecimen and real-world data platform, creating unprecedented opportunities for both participants and researchers.From At-home Research Pioneer to Comprehensive Research PlatformDNAsimple got its start on ABC’s Shark Tank , where it revolutionized at-home research participation by making it simple for people to contribute DNA samples to important health studies. Now, as part of Joined Bio, DNAsimple participants gain access to a dramatically expanded universe of research opportunities and significantly higher earning potential."This isn't just an acquisition, it's an evolution," said Dr. Olivier Noel, CEO and Founder of DNAsimple. "Our participants have always wanted to do more to help advance research for conditions affecting them and their loved ones. With Joined Bio's platform and extensive researcher network, participants can now more readily contribute not just saliva samples, but blood, urine, and other biospecimens, share their medical records securely, and earn up to $250 per study. It's everything we've wanted to offer our community."Enhanced Opportunities for DNAsimple ParticipantsCurrent DNAsimple participants will experience a seamless transition to the enhanced Joined Bio platform, with immediate access to expanded benefits:● Up to $250 compensation per biospecimen study● Multiple participation types: surveys and interviews, biospecimens (blood, saliva, urine, and more), and data studies● Secure medical record integration for comprehensive data● AI-powered matching to find perfect study fits● Average of 10-minute participation time with home-based collectionCreating a New Standard for Patient-Powered Research"DNAsimple built something special—a community of people who believe their health journeys can accelerate medical breakthroughs," said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. "By combining their trusted participant relationships with our comprehensive research platform, we're creating the gold standard for how research should work: patients are fairly compensated, researchers get the samples and data they desperately need, and breakthrough treatments reach patients faster."The acquisition strengthens Joined Bio's position as the only platform executing complete biospecimen research studies with engaged patients, deep EMR data, and professional at-home collection. For researchers, this means access to a larger, more diverse participant pool with richer datasets. For participants, it means more opportunities to contribute to meaningful research while earning fair compensation.Addressing a Multi-billion Dollar Research ChallengePatient recruitment and data collection represent one of the largest bottlenecks in medical research, with pharmaceutical and biotech companies spending billions annually trying to find the right participants and biospecimens for their studies. Traditional approaches—using clinical trial sites, searching biobank inventories, or working through health systems are slow, expensive, and often fail to deliver the comprehensive data researchers need."Too many studies fail not because the science is wrong, but because researchers can't find the right patients, the right samples, and the right data at the right time," said Dr. Christopher Ianelli, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. "DNAsimple proved that patients want to participate when it's easy and fair. We're taking that model and scaling it across all of medical research."Maintaining Trust While Expanding PossibilitiesDNAsimple participants can be assured that the same commitment to privacy, security, and participant control remains paramount. The Joined Bio platform provides robust HIPAA-grade security with complete data de-identification, while giving participants complete control over what data they share and with whom, and what study types they are interested in learning more about.Dr. Noel will continue to play a key role in the transition, ensuring DNAsimple's founding principles of participant empowerment and ethical research participation remain central to the expanded platform. "I'm personally committed to making sure our participants experience all the benefits of this evolution while maintaining the trust we've built over the years," Dr. Noel stated.Combined Platform Metrics● 190,000 total participants across both platforms● Coverage across all major therapeutic areas● Licensed clinicians in all 50 states for specimen collection● Secure integration with major electronic health record systemsImmediate Benefits for Current and New ParticipantsCurrent DNAsimple participants will receive communications over the coming weeks about accessing their enhanced benefits on the Joined Bio platform. New participants interested in contributing to medical research can join immediately at www.joined.bio "If you've been waiting for the right time to contribute to medical research, this is it," added Dr. Ianelli. "You can help accelerate treatments for conditions affecting you and your loved ones, all while being rewarded for your invaluable contributions. It's research as it should be."About Joined BioJoined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need their unique contributions. The company's technology platform enables individuals to contribute biospecimens, health data, and real-world insights that drive medical breakthroughs while receiving fair compensation for their participation. By making research participation as simple as e-commerce, Joined Bio is building the infrastructure for the next generation of medical discoveries. Learn more at www.joined.bio About DNAsimpleFounded by Dr. Olivier Noel, DNAsimple pioneered simple, accessible genetic research participation by connecting individuals with researchers seeking DNA samples for important studies. The platform democratized access to genetic research while ensuring participants were compensated for their contributions. DNAsimple's legacy of participant empowerment and ethical research continues as part of the Joined Bio platform.

