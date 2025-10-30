Joined Bio Launches Platform Empowering Patients to Share Specimens, Health Data, and Insights for Breakthrough Research

Joined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need them.

New technology uses electronic medical data to match participants to studies, accelerate research, streamline logistics, and strengthen scientific discovery.

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joined Bio today unveiled a platform solving one of medical research's most persistent bottlenecks: connecting qualified participants with studies that need access biospecimens , health data, and patient insights. Using Joined Bio’s platform, participants can sign up, securely share their health records, join relevant studies, and earn up to $250 per study—all from home. Researchers running those studies gain instant access to engaged participants eager to accelerate medical breakthroughs.Fixing a Broken System That Costs BillionsPatient recruitment consumes up to 40% of clinical research budgets, with pharmaceutical and biotech companies spending billions annually trying to find participants. Meanwhile, millions of patients managing chronic and acute conditions desperately want to contribute to research for treatments that could help them and their loved ones—but have no clear path to participate or get fairly compensated when they do."Too often, groundbreaking studies stall simply because recruiting the right participants becomes an impossible bottleneck," said Dr. Christopher Ianelli, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. "We're turning that bottleneck into an opportunity, creating a marketplace that works like e-commerce, where supply meets demand efficiently, transparently, and at scale."A Marketplace That Works for EveryoneJoined Bio's platform revolutionizes research participation through three breakthrough capabilities: secure integration of comprehensive EMR data, intelligent participation matching, and nationwide in-home collection. Participants securely share their medical records and get matched to relevant studies based on their health profiles, earning up to $250 per study. Licensed clinicians handle all biospecimen collection at participants' homes, eliminating travel burdens and increasing enrollment. Researchers gain access to perfectly matched participants, along with their specimens and rich, longitudinal health data."Participants deserve a research experience that respects their time, protects their health data, and rewards their contributions," said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO of Joined Bio. "We've built a platform that does all three while solving researchers' most persistent challenge: accessing the right participants, biospecimens, and data when they need them."For participants, the experience is designed for simplicity and control—signup takes 5 minutes, and most studies require just 10 minutes from home. For researchers, the platform eliminates traditional recruitment bottlenecks. They can define exact patient criteria and data needs, receive real-time feasibility assessments and cost estimates, and launch studies in days rather than months. The platform delivers specimens, EMR data, and patient insights on schedule, allowing scientists to focus on breakthrough discoveries rather than administrative logistics.Built for Scale, Designed for TrustThe Joined Bio platform combines proven operational excellence with cutting-edge technology. The company’s data de-identification and encryption protocols form the foundation of its HIPAA-compliant infrastructure that protects each participant’s health data, while its IRB-approved protocols govern every aspect of research activity. A network of more than 5,000 licensed healthcare professionals across all 50 states enables nationwide biospecimen collection. Participants maintain complete control over which studies to join and what data to share, with intelligent matching technology connecting them to the most relevant research opportunities.Building on Proven SuccessJoined Bio has strategically assembled leading capabilities in patient recruitment and biospecimen management, including recent acquisitions of established companies that bring deep expertise in clinical research participation and biospecimen sourcing. These initial cornerstone acquisitions provide immediate operational scale while the company continues building its next-generation technology infrastructure."We're not starting from scratch—we're building on years of operational excellence and trusted participant relationships," noted Mullan. "This allows us to deliver value immediately while developing the AI and automation capabilities that will further transform the industry."Immediate Impact at ScaleThe platform launches with significant momentum. More than one hundred thousand participants (100,000) already on the platform stand ready to contribute across all therapeutic areas, with active studies already underway in heart disease, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and more. Partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies provide immediate market traction, while coverage across all major U.S. metropolitan areas ensures broad geographic reach.Joined Bio Launches BioCircle Community for Research ParticipantsJoined Bio also announced the launch of its BioCircle, a community of empowered research participants. BioCircle welcomes individuals managing chronic conditions, those supporting loved ones through health challenges, and anyone who believes in advancing medical science."Every person's health journey contains insights that could lead to the next breakthrough," said Ianelli. "We're creating a world where those insights are valued, compensated, and channeled directly to researchers working on tomorrow's cures."About Joined BioJoined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need their unique contributions. The company's technology platform enables individuals to contribute biospecimens, health data, and real-world insights that drive medical breakthroughs while receiving fair compensation for their participation. By making research participation as simple as e-commerce, Joined Bio is building the infrastructure for the next generation of medical discoveries. Learn more at www.joined.bio

