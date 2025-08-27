CollegeAPP Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Straight Year

The Adult Learner Recruitment pioneer is one of fewer than 20 Education firms to make the Inc. 5000 List in both 2024 and 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that CollegeAPP has once again earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.This year’s honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. This marks the second consecutive year in a row that CollegeAPP has been recognized, underscoring both its rapid growth and Education sector’s demand for the proven, next-generation predictive analytics solution “Contrary to traditional higher ed students, Adult Learners are created by circumstance — economic shifts, career changes, family needs — and their intent is dynamic ,” said Jack MacKenzie, CollegeAPP founder and CEO. “As the higher ed sector continues to navigate palpable challenges like the enrollment cliff, we’re driving Adult Learner outcomes by looking forward with game-changing data on prospective learner intent, motivation, goals, and more. We’re grateful to our client partners for the opportunity, and we’re honored that this work was considered and again recognized by Inc. 5000.”Dutchess Community College, part of the State University of New York system, credits CollegeAPP with fueling enrollment growth through their adult-focused campaigns.“Once we started working with CollegeAPP, we had record-breaking lead generation programs like open houses and info sessions. These went from stagnant to standing-room-only within weeks,” said Brian Sondey, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success at Dutchess Community College. “Adult learners now account for nearly 25% of our total enrollment. That simply would not have been possible without CollegeAPP’s data-driven approach.”CollegeAPP applies proprietary models and strategy to higher education’s most robust adult consumer database, ensuring its growing client base can precisely pinpoint, engage, and enroll adult prospects at scale. Today, CollegeAPP is trusted by more than 300 higher ed institutions and industry leaders, including Lumina Foundation, California Competes, Slate, SME, CAEL, and InsideTrack.The Inc. 5000 list provides a quantitative snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.This year the Inc. 5000 Education category includes 98 companies, representing approximately 19,000 employees and $2B in annual revenue. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 ###MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About CollegeAPPCollegeAPP is a data analytics service company supporting the higher education sector. The Adult Learner Recruitment solution helps more than 275 colleges and universities identify and recruit potential students among the adult population. Using proprietary predictive analytics algorithms, CollegeAPP’s live adult learner dashboard allows clients to dynamically create target audiences and launch marketing campaigns to enhance recruitment and enrollment strategies.

