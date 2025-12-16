Alta Data Technologies Appoints Dimac Red as New Distributor for France

Alta Advanced 1553 Ethernet Converter NLINE-E1553 Real-Time, In-Line 1553 Ethernet Converter. Industry's First Full Featured In-Line 1553 Product. XMC-1553 - The Industry's Most Advanced 1553 Interface for VME, VPX, cPCI, PXI Systems

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta), an industry leader in MIL-STD- 1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products, today announced it has appointed Dimac Red as a new distributor for its products in France. This partnership leverages Dimac Red's extensive technical expertise and established market position in the European high-reliability electronics sector to provide French aerospace and defense customers with enhanced access and support for Alta's full line of COTS avionics interface products."We are thrilled to partner with Dimac Red to strengthen our presence in the critical French aerospace and defense market," said Harry Wild, VP Sales of Alta Data Technologies. "Dimac Red's reputation for high-level technical support and their deep understanding of the high-reliability sector align perfectly with Alta's commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration will ensure our French customers receive outstanding local service and expertise."This strategic agreement immediately enhances the availability of Alta’s COTS avionics solutions to the French aerospace and defense industry. Customers will now benefit from Dimac Red’s specialized, in-country technical support and design-in services, combined with Alta's robust portfolio of high-performance MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC interface cards and real-time Ethernet solutions."Dimac Red have been working with Alta Data Technologies in Italy for several years. Adding France to our portfolio is a significant milestone for us, and a testament to the great relationship between our companies," stated Marco Di Bartolo, CEO of Dimac Red. "Alta’s MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC products are industry-leading and highly respected. This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of providing deep, design-level technical support, and Alta's advanced COTS solutions are a perfect fit. We look forward to supporting the French market with these exceptional products."The agreement will see Dimac Red provide sales, technical support, and design-in services for Alta's complete range of interface cards, real-time appliances, and advanced software tools. The non-exclusive distributorship is part of Alta's strategy to broaden its European support network.About Dimac RedDimac Red is a professional sales organization, established in 1979, dedicated to serving the European market with High Reliability electronic products. Our mission is to provide customers with products and services that require a unique level of technical support. Our services include design, prototypes and subsystems production, HiRel procurement activities, design analyses (WCA, FMECA, radiation) and additional screening/testing.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is an industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC , VPX, MOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, and Mini PCI Express. Alta software includes AltaView 1553 analyzer with signal capture and real-time data analysis, and AltaRTVal, the industry’s leading SAE AS4111 protocol test package for 1553 systems. Learn more at www.altadt.com

