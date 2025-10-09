Alta Data Technologies Announces New 1-2 Channel MIL-STD-1553 M.2 Card

Alta's Advanced M.2 MIL-STD-1553 Interface Card Small, Embedded 1553-Ethernet Converter Mezzanine Alta Advanced 1553 Ethernet Converter

New Card is Ideal for Integrating 1553 in Small, Embedded Avionics Mission Systems

The MP2-1553 is a direct response to our customers' need for highly integrated, rugged, and low-power 1553 solutions” — Harry Wild, VP of Sales

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta), a leading provider of MIL-STD- 1553 (1553) and ARINC avionics interface solutions, today announced the release of its new M.2 interface card, the MP2-1553. This new card reinforces Alta's position as an industry leader in providing flexible and robust embedded solutions for the aerospace and defense markets.The MP2-1553 is an innovative solution designed to meet the growing demand for smaller, lighter, and more efficient avionics systems. It provides 1-2 channels of 1553 in the compact M.2 2280 form factor with PCI Express, making it ideal for the latest small-form-factor computers, and embedded systems. This versatility makes the MP2-1553 perfect for a wide range of applications, including flight control, mission computers, and mobile ground vehicle systems where space and weight are critical considerations."The MP2-1553 is a direct response to our customers' need for highly integrated, rugged, and low-power 1553 solutions," said Harry Wild, VP of Sales at Alta. "By leveraging the popular M.2 standard, we are helping our customers integrate critical 1553 controls into the smallest systems possible. This is a game-changer for next-generation platforms and demonstrates our commitment to delivering leading-edge technology that solves real-world challenges."The MP2-1553 includes Alta's renowned AltaAPI™ SDK, which provides a wide range of operating system support to simplify development and integration. It also features system clock synchronization and IRIG-B decoder capabilities, further enhancing its utility and simplifying system design. The MP2-1553 is available in commercial, extended temperature to meet the demands of various operating environments.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC, VPX, MOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, and Mini PCI Express. Learn more at www.altadt.com

