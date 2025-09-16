Alta Data Technologies Releases Highly Portable Linux Interface for 1553 and ARINC Devices

XMC-1553 - The Industry's Most Advanced 1553 Interface for VME, VPX, cPCI, PXI Systems Alta's Advanced 1553 XMC Cards Selected for Goosehawk Mission Computer Alta Advanced 1553 Ethernet Converter

New API Simplifies Standard Linux Support

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) is pleased to announce the release of a new memory-mapped API for their PCI/PCIe devices, providing a streamlined interface for developers working in Linux environments. The API leverages the "sysfs" resources that are automatically created by most Linux systems for PCI/PCIe devices, thereby eliminating kernel dependencies and simplifying system integration.Advantages of Sysfs:● Kernel-Plugin-Free Operation: Sysfs allows for direct hardware control without the need for custom kernel modules, simplifying deployment and reducing system complexity.● Simplified System Integration: By using automatically generated sysfs resources, integration with existing Linux systems is straightforward, minimizing setup time and potential conflicts.● Enhanced Stability: Eliminating kernel dependencies can lead to a more stable system, as it reduces the risk of conflicts or issues that can arise from third-party kernel modules.● Full Source Code Transparency: The availability of full source code allows developers complete visibility into the API's operation, facilitating customization and troubleshooting.● Direct Hardware Control: Sysfs enables direct interaction with hardware, offering fine-grained control without the complexities of hardware interrupts or Direct Memory Access (DMA).Alta's sysfs API simplifies direct hardware control, bypassing the complexities of hardware interrupts or DMA for enhanced portability. Built upon Alta's existing layered ANSI C architecture, it features a Layer 0 memory-mapped interface and a Layer 1 offering advanced functionality for MIL-STD- 1553 and ARINC-429. Developers benefit from full, higher-level source code transparency, enabling API customization and POSIX integration to suit specific project needs."We are always looking for ways to empower our customers with the tools they need to succeed," says Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta. "This new memory-mapped API is yet another example of that commitment. It provides a simple, yet powerful, interface for developers and we're excited to see the innovative solutions they build with it. Customers have great options to use portable Linux sysfs, or Alta's Jungo Linux driver for even more advanced hardware interrupt and DMA options."The new API is available now on Alta’s website and includes detailed documentation, 100s of example files, and a makefiles to help developers get started quickly.About Alta Data Technologies, LLCAlta is an industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC, VPX, MOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express, and new M2 standard. Alta software includes AltaView 1553 analyzer with signal capture and real-time data analysis, and AltaRTVal, the industry’s leading SAE AS4111 protocol test package for 1553 systems. Learn more at www.altadt.com

